Ahead of their tour with Dashboard Confessional, rising Milwaukee rockers Vinyl Theatre debuted new material and covered Coldplay at The Rave. more

Jan 16, 2017 8:55 AM Concert Reviews

Comedians and musicians helped Amnesty International reach the masses with its mission to free political prisoners. For its 50th anniversary show, shot live at Radio City Music Hall, Amnesty recruited Coldplay and Mumford & Sons but focused... more

Feb 18, 2014 8:49 PM Home Movies

Coldplay announced their 2009 North American tour dates today, and unsurprisingly one of the biggest rock bands in the world chose to play one of the biggest music venues in the country: Alpine Valley. They're be performing at the East Troy venue .. more

Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Books

