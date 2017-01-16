Coldplay
Vinyl Theatre @ The Rave
Ahead of their tour with Dashboard Confessional, rising Milwaukee rockers Vinyl Theatre debuted new material and covered Coldplay at The Rave. more
Jan 16, 2017 8:55 AM Steve Lampiris Concert Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Feb. 18
Comedians and musicians helped Amnesty International reach the masses with its mission to free political prisoners. For its 50th anniversary show, shot live at Radio City Music Hall, Amnesty recruited Coldplay and Mumford & Sons but focused... more
Feb 18, 2014 8:49 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Coldplay @ Alpine Valley, July 25
Coldplay announced their 2009 North American tour dates today, and unsurprisingly one of the biggest rock bands in the world chose to play one of the biggest music venues in the country: Alpine Valley. They're be performing at the East Troy venue .. more
Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Family Condition
We’reall familiar with the agonizing scenario: the family dining table that The Condition ,Books more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books