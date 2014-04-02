Coleslaw
Milwaukee’s BBQ King
Recent radio ads for Ashley’s Bar-B-Que (1501 W. Center St.) claim “We’re baaack!” and it’s good to have the city’s self-proclaimed king of grilled meat around again. You’re on your own as to where to eat it after you get your order more
Apr 2, 2014 12:44 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments
Nona’s South Milwaukee Tradition
Come there once and it’s likely owners Tom and Ida Spack will remember your face. Nona’s Café (2206 S. 10th Ave., South Milwaukee) is that kind of place—friendly, genuine and warm. Open Monday through Saturday, Nona’s serves more
Feb 5, 2013 12:14 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Stonefly's Tasty Fish Fry
The Lenten fish fry season is still in its prime. One local option is fried smelt, which you can find at Stonefly Brewing Co. (735 E. Center St.) in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. The tiny filets have panko breading and include colesla... more
Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview