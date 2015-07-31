RSS

Colin Acumen

It’s a variety show exploring the nature of masculinity. From the outside it all looks so bewildering. The text promoting the event describes it as an opportunity to, “discover the mysteries of masculine wiles at the beautiful Hot Water Wher.. more

Jul 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

dearruthie_internetcheating.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader about watching porn in the context of a relationship and plugs exciting events including the Jan. 10 Girls Rock Fundraiser at Borg Ward and Jan. 13 LGBT Business Diversity Summit at Marquette Uni... more

Jan 6, 2015 7:59 PM Hear Me Out

blogimage11891.jpe

The Internet, with its blogs, comment boards and chat rooms, is giving voice to what was once a marginalized subspecies of moviegoer: a fringe community of fanboys (and girls) who spent their adolescence renting every horror movie at the lo... more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES