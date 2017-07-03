Colin Farrell
Sofia Coppola's Captivating Remake of Civil War Drama 'The Beguiled'
Sofia Coppola directs a captivatingly suspenseful film—a remake of 1971’s The Beguiled—with an eye toward Southern Gothic. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:31 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Man Who Wants to be a ‘Lobster’
The Lobster is an interesting film—to a point. But its mordantly humorous first half is largely undermined by writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos’ urge to accumulate bizarre digressions and loss of focus in the second half. more
May 24, 2016 12:53 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Recently Released 6.11.15
Here are some excellent titles chosen by our film critic, recently available for home viewing:Miss Julie The heat is rising on Midsummer’s Eve, 1890, on an Irish country estate as the lovely,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Jun 12, 2015 11:25 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
IshDARR's "Old Soul Young Spirit" is the Milwaukee Rap Album to Top in 2015
We’vebeen anticipating this one. IshDARR turned our heads last year with a handfulof knock-out tracks that showcased the lyrical side of the then-17-year-oldMilwaukee rapper. There was nothing subtle about them: Those early tracksplayed like a.. more
Mar 5, 2015 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Film Clips: Mar. 7
A pair of New Yorkers unites for the purpose of seeking revenge. Colin Farrell appears as Victor, infiltrating a crime empire in order to get close to kingpin Alphonse (Terrence Howard), responsible for destroying Victor's more
Mar 6, 2013 3:35 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Partying on St. Patrick's Day
Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature
Colin Farrell in Life and Death'
Lately, Colin Farrell has been a welcome presence in such small-scale, unHollywood films as In Bruges and Ondine. In Triage, he plays a photojournalist who throws caution aside, hurling himself into battle for a good picture as if forgetting tha.. more
Aug 5, 2010 12:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ondine
In a beautifully somber scene along the Irish coast, where choppy gray waves reflect the gray massing clouds, a rusty trawler bobs along under the stark hills bordering the shore. A lonely fisherman mans the wheel and minds the nets, attend... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Crazy Heart
The romance of being a bad-to-the-bone rambling man had long since faded into a drab routine for the ’70s-era outlaw country singer called Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges). When we first meet him in CrazyHeart, Blake is 57 and broke; he drinks whiskey l.. more
Apr 21, 2010 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
DanceCircus: Mud, Sweat and Tears
DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more
Feb 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall
One of the most prolific and prosperous artists of the twentieth century, surrealist paint Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Little Pride, No Glory
The nighttime football game at the start of Pride and Glory, a contest between aggressive amateurs on a frozen gridiron, sets the wintry tone and suggests the theme. Teams are everything, embracing the families of players lining the stands shou.. more
Oct 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hitman’s Holiday
Ray (ColinFarrell) casts a wary eye on the picture-book surroundings of theBe In Bruges ,Film more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews