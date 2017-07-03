RSS

Colin Farrell

film_thebeguiled.jpg.jpe

Sofia Coppola directs a captivatingly suspenseful film—a remake of 1971’s The Beguiled—with an eye toward Southern Gothic. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:31 PM Film Reviews

thehouse.jpg.jpe

Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Film Clips

the_lobster.jpg.jpe

The Lobster is an interesting film—to a point. But its mordantly humorous first half is largely undermined by writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos’ urge to accumulate bizarre digressions and loss of focus in the second half. more

May 24, 2016 12:53 AM Film Reviews

miss-julie-toronto-film-festival-2.jpg.jpe

Toronto Film Festival

Here are some excellent titles chosen by our film critic, recently available for home viewing:Miss Julie The heat is rising on Midsummer’s Eve, 1890, on an Irish country estate as the lovely,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Jun 12, 2015 11:25 AM Home Movies

onmusic_ishdarr.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

We’vebeen anticipating this one. IshDARR turned our heads last year with a handfulof knock-out tracks that showcased the lyrical side of the then-17-year-oldMilwaukee rapper. There was nothing subtle about them: Those early tracksplayed like a.. more

Mar 5, 2015 5:30 PM On Music

A pair of New Yorkers unites for the purpose of seeking revenge. Colin Farrell appears as Victor, infiltrating a crime empire in order to get close to kingpin Alphonse (Terrence Howard), responsible for destroying Victor's more

Mar 6, 2013 3:35 PM Film Clips

blogimage18044.jpe

Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more

Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Lately, Colin Farrell has been a welcome presence in such small-scale, unHollywood films as In Bruges and Ondine. In Triage, he plays a photojournalist who throws caution aside, hurling himself into battle for a good picture as if forgetting tha.. more

Aug 5, 2010 12:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11336.jpe

In a beautifully somber scene along the Irish coast, where choppy gray waves reflect the gray massing clouds, a rusty trawler bobs along under the stark hills bordering the shore. A lonely fisherman mans the wheel and minds the nets, attend... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The romance of being a bad-to-the-bone rambling man had long since faded into a drab routine for the ’70s-era outlaw country singer called Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges). When we first meet him in CrazyHeart, Blake is 57 and broke; he drinks whiskey l.. more

Apr 21, 2010 1:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5671.jpe

DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more

Feb 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of the most prolific and prosperous artists of the twentieth century, surrealist paint Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The nighttime football game at the start of Pride and Glory, a contest between aggressive amateurs on a frozen gridiron, sets the wintry tone and suggests the theme. Teams are everything, embracing the families of players lining the stands shou.. more

Oct 25, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage941.jpe

Ray (ColinFarrell) casts a wary eye on the picture-book surroundings of theBe In Bruges ,Film more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES