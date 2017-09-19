RSS

Colin Firth

Humorously highlighting British and American cultural differences, Kingsman: The Golden Circle simultaneously skewers James Bond, Matrix and Fast and Furious flicks while its eccentric characters bring it home. more

Sep 19, 2017 3:08 PM Film Clips

Seventeen years later, no one’s learned from the past when a handful of young people go searching the woods for a legendary evil witch. Sprinkled with humor during its first half, Blair Witch’s final act is hardcore horror. In Bridget Jone... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:17 PM Film Clips

Photo by Jaap Buitendijk - TM and Â© 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Colin Firth stars in a failed attempt to adapt Mark Millar’s graphic novel Kingsman. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:47 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Her bloodshot eyes open to an unfamiliar scene—the same one she experiences every morning. Christine (Nicole Kidman) awakens in a blur and moves aside the hand of an unknown man draped across her chest. She stumbles for the bathroom as conf... more

Nov 4, 2014 5:45 PM Film Reviews

Adapted from the 2011 bestseller by British author S. J. Watson, this thriller introduces Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman), a 40-year-old woman unable to retain new memories once she goes to bed each night. Awakening daily to a home she does... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:57 AM Film Clips

With his latest European-set piece, Magic in the Moonlight, Woody Allen pulls off a remarkable feat by folding an essay on metaphysics into a glamorously entertaining package. Magic in the Moonlight evokes a bygone era, staging the 1920s a... more

Aug 4, 2014 1:27 AM Film Reviews

Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a tweedy Englishman obsessed with railroad timetables. He strikes up an unlikely romance on a train with Patti (Nicole Kidman); after their marriage, the shadow of his World War II experiences more

Apr 21, 2014 4:29 PM Film Clips

Jun 5, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

<p> It's visible for barely a blink: the date on a memo reads 1973, the time frame for <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>an era when the Cold War was still accepted along with death and taxes as an inescapable characteristic of life on Earth. J.. more

Mar 24, 2012 3:57 PM I Hate Hollywood

I began to realize I might be wrong in some of my Oscar predictions during the past week when every man and woman I spoke to, ages 50 and up, told me The King's Speech was the best picture of 2010. And despite all the media blather over that "you.. more

Feb 28, 2011 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

The British have a way with their own literary heritage, a confidence and panache generally lacking in Hollywood. Witness the BBC television production of “Pride and Prejudice,” out April 27 on a new DVD release with “behind the scenes” and othe.. more

Apr 14, 2010 4:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

Set in fall of 1962against a drumbeat of ominous news during the Cuban Missile Crisis, A A Single Man ,Film more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

