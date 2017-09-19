Colin Firth
Film Clips: Sept. 21, 2017
Humorously highlighting British and American cultural differences, Kingsman: The Golden Circle simultaneously skewers James Bond, Matrix and Fast and Furious flicks while its eccentric characters bring it home. more
Sep 19, 2017 3:08 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 9.15
Seventeen years later, no one’s learned from the past when a handful of young people go searching the woods for a legendary evil witch. Sprinkled with humor during its first half, Blair Witch’s final act is hardcore horror. In Bridget Jone... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:17 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
‘Kingsman’: Homage or parody?
Colin Firth stars in a failed attempt to adapt Mark Millar’s graphic novel Kingsman. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:47 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews 1 Comments
Before I Go to Sleep
Her bloodshot eyes open to an unfamiliar scene—the same one she experiences every morning. Christine (Nicole Kidman) awakens in a blur and moves aside the hand of an unknown man draped across her chest. She stumbles for the bathroom as conf... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:45 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Oct. 29
Adapted from the 2011 bestseller by British author S. J. Watson, this thriller introduces Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman), a 40-year-old woman unable to retain new memories once she goes to bed each night. Awakening daily to a home she does... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:57 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Magic in the Moonlight
With his latest European-set piece, Magic in the Moonlight, Woody Allen pulls off a remarkable feat by folding an essay on metaphysics into a glamorously entertaining package. Magic in the Moonlight evokes a bygone era, staging the 1920s a... more
Aug 4, 2014 1:27 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 21
Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a tweedy Englishman obsessed with railroad timetables. He strikes up an unlikely romance on a train with Patti (Nicole Kidman); after their marriage, the shadow of his World War II experiences more
Apr 21, 2014 4:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Here's Who's Playing This Year's Locust Street Festival
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
<p> It's visible for barely a blink: the date on a memo reads 1973, the time frame for <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>an era when the Cold War was still accepted along with death and taxes as an inescapable characteristic of life on Earth. J.. more
Mar 24, 2012 3:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Oscar Hangover
I began to realize I might be wrong in some of my Oscar predictions during the past week when every man and woman I spoke to, ages 50 and up, told me The King's Speech was the best picture of 2010. And despite all the media blather over that "you.. more
Feb 28, 2011 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Pride and Prejudice
The British have a way with their own literary heritage, a confidence and panache generally lacking in Hollywood. Witness the BBC television production of “Pride and Prejudice,” out April 27 on a new DVD release with “behind the scenes” and othe.. more
Apr 14, 2010 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Single Man
Set in fall of 1962against a drumbeat of ominous news during the Cuban Missile Crisis, A A Single Man ,Film more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
