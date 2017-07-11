RSS

Colin Gawronski

optismistbymichelleowczarski.jpg.jpe

This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Theater

theatrereview_intandem_b_(ryanblomquist).jpg.jpe

A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one’s life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre’s production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view... more

Feb 23, 2016 4:13 PM Theater

dancereview_danceworks_b_(byjennamarti).jpg.jpe

Danceworks On Tap’s latest concert Heart and Sole was an outstanding demonstration of the Milwaukee tap dance troupe’s many strengths. Founder, Artistic Director and Choreographer Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s company celebrated 15 years of tap r... more

Aug 11, 2015 6:47 PM Dance

dot-jumping.jpg.jpe

Danceworksmke.org

What makes tap dance so infectious? Intoxicating rhythms, of course; accessibility – it is what it is; the pleasure of watching people doing something very well; the flattery of performers who so,Dance more

Aug 10, 2015 9:10 AM Dance

In her hour-long dance theater piece LIVING IT UP (and dOWN), choreographer/dancer Catey Ott playfully compared aspects of her own life with that more

Apr 7, 2014 12:39 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES