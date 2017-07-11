Colin Gawronski
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
One-Man Family Drama
A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one’s life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre’s production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view... more
Feb 23, 2016 4:13 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Danceworks on Tap is all ‘Heart and Sole’
Danceworks On Tap’s latest concert Heart and Sole was an outstanding demonstration of the Milwaukee tap dance troupe’s many strengths. Founder, Artistic Director and Choreographer Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s company celebrated 15 years of tap r... more
Aug 11, 2015 6:47 PM John Schneider Dance
Reviewed: Danceworks on Tap's ‘Heart and Sole’
What makes tap dance so infectious? Intoxicating rhythms, of course; accessibility – it is what it is; the pleasure of watching people doing something very well; the flattery of performers who so,Dance more
Aug 10, 2015 9:10 AM John Schneider Dance
Catey Ott’s Graceful Homecoming
In her hour-long dance theater piece LIVING IT UP (and dOWN), choreographer/dancer Catey Ott playfully compared aspects of her own life with that more
Apr 7, 2014 12:39 AM John Schneider Classical Music