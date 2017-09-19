Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick—LGBTQs Should Know his Struggle is Ours, Too
Colin Kaepernick’s gesture of refusing to stand for the National Anthem should be respected as an exercise of free speech. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:32 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Sports, Racial Justice and Colin Kaepernick
Milwaukee should be proud to have a native son standing up for what America should be, simply by sitting down. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
49ers Run Out the Clock on the Packers' Season
The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more
Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Post-Season Brightens Up
The Packers' 24-10 playoff romp over Minnesota earned them a trip to San Francisco and a chance for double payback against the 49ers for an opening-day loss, and against the Bay Area for Wisconsin's 20-14 Rose Bowl more
Jan 9, 2013 5:24 PM Frank Clines More Sports