RSS

Colin Mochrie And Brad Sherwood

michaelianblack.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more

Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Around MKE

laughin.jpg.jpe

Some think edgy television began with “The Sopranos." Older viewers will insist that comedy led the way over drama—just think how provocative “Saturday Night Live" seemed in 1975 or“All in the Family" when it debuted i.. more

Jun 21, 2017 6:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Cleopatra , the famously troubledhistorical epic that brought Elizabeth Taylor together with Richard Burton, wasan over-budgeted money loser. It  “bombedin Milwaukee and we lost a bundle,” Joseph J. Zilber reports in.. more

Nov 8, 2013 2:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage17483.jpe

Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2004, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British... more

Jan 28, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13703.jpe

Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2003, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British more

Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13694.jpe

Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2003, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British more

Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9681.jpe

Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2003, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British vers... more

Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES