Michael Ian Black Announced as Milwaukee Comedy Festival Headliner
The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more
Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Laugh-In: ‘60s Psychedelic Comedy on DVD
Some think edgy television began with “The Sopranos." Older viewers will insist that comedy led the way over drama—just think how provocative “Saturday Night Live" seemed in 1975 or“All in the Family" when it debuted i.. more
Jun 21, 2017 6:17 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Zilber’s Empire
Cleopatra , the famously troubledhistorical epic that brought Elizabeth Taylor together with Richard Burton, wasan over-budgeted money loser. It “bombedin Milwaukee and we lost a bundle,” Joseph J. Zilber reports in.. more
Nov 8, 2013 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood
Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2004, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British... more
Jan 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
