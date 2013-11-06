Colin Mochrie
Just Announced: Miley Cyrus Will Stick Her Tongue Out at the Bradley Center This Spring
It's been a long time since Miley Cryus swung through Milwaukee—more than four years, and a lot has changed since the former Disney starlet last performed here in Oct. 2009. Back then she was a fresh-scrubbed tween icon who had little idea who Jay.. more
Nov 6, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Improv and Dogs at the Pabst
For ten years, England's Channel Four presented an improv comedy show hosted by distinguished British funnyman Clive Anderson. At some point in the early ‘90's, episodes of the Channel Four programwith the marginally witty title Whose Line Is It.. more
Jan 26, 2011 11:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kesha and Dead Weather to Play The Rave
The Rave announced today two big summer shows that will go on sale on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m.: The Dead Weather, the Jack White which will play the venue on Thursday, July 29, and Kesha, the bawdy, hard-partying dance-pop singer/instant celebri.. more
May 3, 2010 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brad Sherwood on Keeping “Whose Line” Dangerous
Brad Sherwood says he keeps that skepticism in mind for his two-man version of “Whose Line” with fellow cast member Colin Mochrie. The pair has now been touring behind the show for six years—longer than the American version of the progra more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
The Constellations w/ Kingdom Nada
The Constellations’ debut album Southern Gothic has struggled to gain traction around much of the country, even in the band’s native Atlanta, but this nine-piece ensemble has found a powerful ally here in 88.9 RadioMilwaukee, which has give... more
Apr 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Though the American remake of the British improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” went off the air years ago, two of its principal players still continue to tour behind its basic premise. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Q & A with Director Timothy Douglas
New York-Based Director Timothy Douglas has had a remarkable career thus far. Having worked on projects all over the country. He has had the distinction of directing the world premiere of August Wilson's Radio Golf at the Yale Repertory The.. more
Feb 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Baseball Armageddon?
The question that's been plaguing me ever since the Brewers startedtheir off-season trades and moves is why the prevailing attitude seemsto be that it's "Now Or Never" for this team. As far as Icould tell, this NON attitude was nowhere to be fo.. more
Feb 28, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Whose Line is It Anyway?
“Whose Line Is It Anyway” alums Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood return to Pabs Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Who's Line is it Anyway?
“Whose Line Is It Anyway” alums Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood return to Milw Meeting People Is Easy ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee