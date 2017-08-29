RSS
Colin O'Brien
O'Brien and Burch: Avalanche
Colin O’Brien and Travis Burch release a new album, Avalanche, which includes a haunting rendition of the spookily enigmatic “Peggy-O." more
Aug 29, 2017 3:14 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Colin O'Brien
Colin O'Brien covers a lot of territory within Americana on his latest CD of mostly original songs. Tunes such as “Mountain Stage” could easily fill any sawdust-covered dance floor, while “New Territory” swings like a country- more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Rivers of Music
Colin O’Brien’s songs are timeless. Many of the numbers on his new CD, Dancing you ,Local Music more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments
