RSS

Colin O'Brien

obrienandburch.jpg.jpe

Colin O’Brien and Travis Burch release a new album, Avalanche, which includes a haunting rendition of the spookily enigmatic “Peggy-O." more

Aug 29, 2017 3:14 PM Album Reviews

blogimage18199.jpe

Colin O'Brien covers a lot of territory within Americana on his latest CD of mostly original songs. Tunes such as “Mountain Stage” could easily fill any sawdust-covered dance floor, while “New Territory” swings like a country- more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

more

Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage867.jpe

Colin O’Brien’s songs are timeless. Many of the numbers on his new CD, Dancing you ,Local Music more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES