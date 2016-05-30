Colin Tanner

RSS

May 30, 2016 1:09 PM Video Games are Dumb 1 Comments

Jan 25, 2016 5:35 AM Video Games are Dumb

Jan 18, 2016 5:42 PM Video Games are Dumb

Shovel Knight is a game out of time. Embracing the graphics, gameplay, and themes of the Nintendo Entertainment System with unabashed devotion, Yacht Club Games have written an 8-bit love letter 30 years in the making. But games have long evolved .. more

Dec 14, 2015 6:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

Dec 14, 2015 4:38 PM Video Games are Dumb

Dec 8, 2015 5:12 PM Video Games are Dumb

Santa might get all the credit but YOU have quite the ordeal on your hands. Video games are expensive and often littered with mature language and images. Worse yet, many of the games targeted at youngster are down right terrible! Don’t panic, we’v.. more

Dec 1, 2015 4:03 PM Video Games are Dumb

Nov 30, 2015 5:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

On Friday morning, the video game Internet community was, unsurprisingly, angry. Angry over the recent “censorship” of Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles X, the removal of a boob size adjuster for a 13 year old girl protagonist. Angry at Electroni.. more

Nov 24, 2015 5:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

Nov 23, 2015 4:08 PM Video Games are Dumb

Nov 9, 2015 3:39 PM Video Games are Dumb

Killer7 loomed large in my unplayed backlog for years. It’s early trailers showed off unique cell shaded graphics juxtaposed with an aggressively unsettling vibe. There was shooting from a first person perspective, anime cutscenes, constant scream.. more

Nov 3, 2015 2:08 PM Video Games are Dumb

It’s been five years since Harmonix and Activision hung up their collective plastic instruments. To some, it was the end of an era. But most didn’t even noticed the sharply declining sales of the rhythm game fad of the mid 2000s. Since then, Guita.. more

Oct 27, 2015 2:51 PM Video Games are Dumb

On the first episode of Pressure Past, we discuss the history of Sega Beat Em Ups. From Golden Axe to Dynamite Cop, the triumphs and tragedies! more

Oct 20, 2015 3:01 AM Video Games are Dumb

NX Rumors Fly, Sony Kinects with Gesture Recognition, and Star Citizen Hits a Million!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think! Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377,.. more

Oct 19, 2015 3:41 PM Video Games are Dumb

31 years after their debut on American airwaves, The Transformers are ready to defend Earth in their latest game, Transformers Devastation. Developer Platinum Games (Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance) have brought their signature brand of .. more

Oct 13, 2015 12:15 PM Video Games are Dumb 1 Comments

If the internet is to be believed, Last Tuesday’s release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 is the single worst event in human history. With an aggregate Metacritic score of 34, the Birdman’s latest outing sits as the second worst reviewed PlayStation 4.. more

Oct 6, 2015 1:28 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

How Bad is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We’ll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more

Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

You’d think that little could be said about King Lear that hasn’t already been noted. After all, the 400-year-old Shakespearean drama has made it to the stage from a variety of angles over the centuries. Next week, however, Theatre Gigante&... more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Will Wisconsin continue to rely on cars and freeways or will it finally get serious about launching 21st-century public transit projects.That depends on who will become governor, since Democratic candidate Tom Barrett and Republican nominee... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 5 Comments

Aug 28, 2017 3:31 PM Video Games are Dumb

Aug 21, 2017 4:09 PM Video Games are Dumb

Aug 14, 2017 5:32 PM Video Games are Dumb

Aug 7, 2017 4:53 PM Video Games are Dumb

Apr 24, 2017 2:16 PM Video Games are Dumb

Apr 18, 2017 2:02 PM Video Games are Dumb

Apr 10, 2017 3:03 PM Video Games are Dumb

Apr 3, 2017 1:22 PM Video Games are Dumb

Mar 27, 2017 10:53 AM Video Games are Dumb

Mar 20, 2017 2:30 PM Video Games are Dumb

Mar 13, 2017 2:38 PM Video Games are Dumb

Mar 6, 2017 12:31 PM Video Games are Dumb

Feb 27, 2017 3:22 PM Video Games are Dumb

Feb 20, 2017 3:29 PM Video Games are Dumb

Feb 13, 2017 9:08 PM Video Games are Dumb

Feb 6, 2017 4:03 PM Video Games are Dumb

Jan 30, 2017 1:29 PM Video Games are Dumb

Jan 23, 2017 4:38 PM Video Games are Dumb

Jan 16, 2017 3:44 PM Video Games are Dumb

Jan 9, 2017 4:07 PM Video Games are Dumb

