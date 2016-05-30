Colin Tanner
Sony Should Fear The Xbox Scorpio (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Thirty-Two)
May 30, 2016 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 1 Comments
What Nintendo’s Next Console Needs to Succeed (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Fourteen)
Jan 25, 2016 5:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Eye of the Storm (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Thirteen)
Jan 18, 2016 5:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Shovel Knight (Wii U, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS4, PC)
Shovel Knight is a game out of time. Embracing the graphics, gameplay, and themes of the Nintendo Entertainment System with unabashed devotion, Yacht Club Games have written an 8-bit love letter 30 years in the making. But games have long evolved .. more
Dec 14, 2015 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Eight: A Very Slow News Week
Dec 14, 2015 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Why Final Fantasy 7 Going Episodic is Great News
Dec 8, 2015 5:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Parents: Buy Your Kids These Games This Christmas
Santa might get all the credit but YOU have quite the ordeal on your hands. Video games are expensive and often littered with mature language and images. Worse yet, many of the games targeted at youngster are down right terrible! Don’t panic, we’v.. more
Dec 1, 2015 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Six: Who Cares About Xtreme 3?
Nov 30, 2015 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Saint, Sinner, Pope: The Inconsistent Narrative of Video Game Outrage
On Friday morning, the video game Internet community was, unsurprisingly, angry. Angry over the recent “censorship” of Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles X, the removal of a boob size adjuster for a 13 year old girl protagonist. Angry at Electroni.. more
Nov 24, 2015 5:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Five: No, Terrorists Didn’t Use PS4s to Plan an Attack
Nov 23, 2015 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Three: Activision Buys Candy Crush
Nov 9, 2015 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Killer7: 10 Years Later
Killer7 loomed large in my unplayed backlog for years. It’s early trailers showed off unique cell shaded graphics juxtaposed with an aggressively unsettling vibe. There was shooting from a first person perspective, anime cutscenes, constant scream.. more
Nov 3, 2015 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Rock Band 4 VS Guitar Hero Live
It’s been five years since Harmonix and Activision hung up their collective plastic instruments. To some, it was the end of an era. But most didn’t even noticed the sharply declining sales of the rhythm game fad of the mid 2000s. Since then, Guita.. more
Oct 27, 2015 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
The History of Sega Beat'em Ups
On the first episode of Pressure Past, we discuss the history of Sega Beat Em Ups. From Golden Axe to Dynamite Cop, the triumphs and tragedies! more
Oct 20, 2015 3:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast One-Hundred: Keep It 100
Oct 19, 2015 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Transformers: Devastation
31 years after their debut on American airwaves, The Transformers are ready to defend Earth in their latest game, Transformers Devastation. Developer Platinum Games (Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance) have brought their signature brand of .. more
Oct 13, 2015 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 1 Comments
Shut Up About Tony Hawk's Price
If the internet is to be believed, Last Tuesday’s release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 is the single worst event in human history. With an aggregate Metacritic score of 34, the Birdman’s latest outing sits as the second worst reviewed PlayStation 4.. more
Oct 6, 2015 1:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
PressureCast Ninety-Eight: Tony Hawk Pro Hater
Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Yakuza of the North Star (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Six)
Aug 28, 2017 3:31 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
The Xbox One Exclusives Drought (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Five)
Aug 21, 2017 4:09 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
What Deserves A Remake? (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Four)
Aug 14, 2017 5:32 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
Middle Earth Gets Microtransactions (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Three)
Aug 7, 2017 4:53 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: How WW2 Can Save Call of Duty (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Eight)
Apr 24, 2017 2:16 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: How The Xbox Scorpio is Already Winning (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Seven)
Apr 18, 2017 2:02 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: Live From The Midwest Gaming Classic (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Six)
Apr 10, 2017 3:03 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: Call of Duty Leaks (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Five)
Apr 3, 2017 1:22 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: Destiny 2 Gets Leaked (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Four)
Mar 27, 2017 10:53 AM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: PlayStation Comes To PC (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Three)
Mar 20, 2017 2:30 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: Nintendo Hints At Smash (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Two)
Mar 13, 2017 2:38 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: Xbox Takes On PlayStation Now (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-One)
Mar 6, 2017 12:31 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: Switch’s First Major Problem (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy)
Feb 27, 2017 3:22 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: PlayStation Now's Big Gamble (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty-Nine)
Feb 20, 2017 3:29 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: Anyone Can Go to E3 (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty-Eight)
Feb 13, 2017 9:08 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: PS4 Pro is Now a Must Own (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty-Seven)
Feb 6, 2017 4:03 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: Square Enix Joins The Avengers (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty-Five)
Jan 30, 2017 1:29 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: Road To The Switch (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty-Five)
Jan 23, 2017 4:38 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast: Every Nintendo Switch Detail (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty-Four)
Jan 16, 2017 3:44 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast:Will YOU Buy a Nintendo Switch? (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty-Three)
Jan 9, 2017 4:07 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb