Collective Bargaining

Most Wisconsinites know that Gov. Scott Walker’s controversial Act 10 increased the amount of wages that public employees must contribute to their health insurance and pensions. But Act 10 also radically altered protections for public emplo... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:09 PM Expresso 48 Comments

Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Taking Liberties 56 Comments

Recently unsealed John Doe court documents shed light on what prosecutors call a “criminal scheme” in which Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied dark-money more

Jul 2, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso 18 Comments

The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more

Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Expresso

State employees are speaking out about promotions and bonuses given to relatives of managers within the State Department of Health Services (DHS) Milwaukee more

Jun 11, 2013 10:31 PM News Features 16 Comments

Featuring interviews with activists and ground-zero footage from Madison, Forward documents the massive protests against Scott Walker that led to the recall campaign. Directed by Dusan Harminc and Matt Mullins, Forward includes more

May 2, 2013 4:22 PM Film Clips

It’s not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system. more

Dec 5, 2012 2:50 PM News Features

State Rep. Robin Vos (R-Burlington) is poised to become one of the most powerful men in the state Legislature if he wins re-election on Nov. 6... more

Oct 10, 2012 2:46 PM News Features

How ironic.On Tuesday, Gov. Scott Walker met with schoolchildren in De Pere as part of his statewide tour celebrating the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution... more

Sep 19, 2012 12:58 AM News Features

Palermo's Pizza, located on Canal Street in the heart of the revitalized Menomonee Valley, has been hailed as an urban... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more

Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

“Any chance we'll get to be a completely red state?” billionaire businesswoman Diane Hendricks asked Gov. Scott Walker in January 2011, shortly after he took office. “Oh yeah,” Walker said, like it was no big deal... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

Last week, a snippet of the documentary As Goes Janesville was released that showed the newly elected Gov. Scott Walker chatting with billionaire Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply in Beloit. Hendricks eagerly asked Walker... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

<p>A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of hanging out with environmental reporters from Milwaukee, Michigan, Iowa, Vermont and Montana. <br /><br />Talk, naturally, turned to Scott Walker.<br /><br />I said the same thing I always do when I try to .. more

May 11, 2012 5:42 PM Daily Dose

When Gov. Scott Walker took office a year ago, he promised to create 250,000 jobs by the end of the first term. But the unfortunate truth is that Walker has the worst job-creation record of all 50 governors. According to the latest figure... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

More than a year after Gov. Scott Walker stepped down as Milwaukee County executive, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is still trying to clean up his multimillion-dollar budget mess. And, ironically, Walker's own Act 10, which gut... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

Wisconsin historically has been a purple state with very close elections. Sometimes Democrats are in charge... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 24 Comments

Milwaukee County is in the process of sorting out the details of how, exactly, Gov. Scott Walker's controversial collective bargaining bill will be implemented throughout county government. Department of Administration Secretary Mike Huebs... more

Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Jun 23, 2011 6:19 PM Daily Dose

