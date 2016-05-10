Colleen Brooks
Explorers of the Meaning of Divinity
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company opened a ravishing new production of the 2012 chamber opera Song from the Uproar by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, featuring mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks in the centr... more
May 10, 2016 3:10 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Wild Space and Milwaukee Opera Theatre present Missy Mazzoli’s ‘Song from the Uproar’
The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more
Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM John Schneider Dance
Skylight’s ‘Ring’ of Brevity
The Skylight Music Theatre scales down the epic blare of Wagner’s classic cycle with an emotionally accessible studio theater abridgment in 'The Skylight Ring.' more
May 18, 2015 12:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Classical Music
Skylight Premieres ‘The Snow Dragon’
The strange and wonderful new opera, The Snow Dragon, with music and libretto by Somtow Sucharitkul, had its premiere at Skylight Music Theatre. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Intimate ‘Candide’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music