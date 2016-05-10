RSS

Colleen Brooks

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company opened a ravishing new production of the 2012 chamber opera Song from the Uproar by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, featuring mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks in the centr... more

May 10, 2016 3:10 PM Classical Music

The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more

Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM Dance

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

The Skylight Music Theatre scales down the epic blare of Wagner’s classic cycle with an emotionally accessible studio theater abridgment in 'The Skylight Ring.' more

May 18, 2015 12:50 PM Classical Music

Photo by Kevin Pauly

The strange and wonderful new opera, The Snow Dragon, with music and libretto by Somtow Sucharitkul, had its premiere at Skylight Music Theatre. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:05 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Classical Music

