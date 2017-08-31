RSS

Colleen DuVall

graduationday.jpg.jpe

When I decided to go back to school for journalism part-time some six years ago, I wasn't really sure what to expect. I'd always intended to go back and obtain my bachelor's (I had an associate arts degree stashed away from the early 90s, and than.. more

Aug 31, 2017 9:22 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

sunset.jpg.jpe

When I first began this blog, I wrote about a a retreat in The Driftless Area of Wisconsin. That was two years ago. Today, it remains a very magical place for me. It is one I could see myself happily and easily residing in one day. Every time I vi.. more

Jul 31, 2017 4:23 PM Off the Beaten Path

otto.jpg.jpe

Every now and then I feel compelled to break away from The Beaten Path format and write about something that stirs deep inside my soul. I have always been troubled by stories of innocent people being imprisoned for crimes they did not commit. Part.. more

Jul 7, 2017 3:13 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

stepone.jpg.jpe

Now that warm weather is flirting with us a bit morefrequently, and the call to be more physically active is more compelling, thatjust means one thing. Get your bike out of the garage, already! This is as mucha note to myself as anyone else, mi.. more

May 31, 2017 2:58 PM Off the Beaten Path

gnarlyoak.jpg.jpe

The blooms they are a popping and the birds they are a chirping. Bunnies and robins alike are doing their annual backyard hops. As spring has most certainly sprung, the time seems ripe for hiking and getting out in nature. Every year, AJ Page and .. more

Apr 28, 2017 5:22 PM Off the Beaten Path

cottage.jpg.jpe

Hey there hi there ho there, Off-the-Beaten-Path fans! It'sbeen a spell, but I'm back. Usually I cover remote or little known places inthe surrounding Milwaukee areas where you can escape to for a quick getaway.But since this blog is entit.. more

Feb 14, 2017 7:07 PM Off the Beaten Path

lamb.jpg.jpe

Besidesgetting out in the open air to rustle through the leaves on a perfect fall day,there is something both nostalgic and mysterious about wandering through alittle cemetery. My favorites tend to be the ones with no gates or fences tokeep an.. more

Nov 1, 2016 8:39 PM Off the Beaten Path

closeintrepid.jpg.jpe

This is a part two of Colleen DuVall's July 19 Shepherd Express article, "An Organic (and Rustic) Experience at Wormfarm," regarding her abbreviated artist residency at the Wormfarm Institute.This time, I wandered too far off the beaten path. An.. more

Aug 26, 2016 2:51 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

canoe.jpg.jpe

Deeplysatisfying and the epitome of teamwork, canoeing is an activity that you canrelax into at a meditative pace. One can allow for some leisurely drifting whenout on the middle of their destination – or make for a great arm/core workoutif th.. more

Aug 15, 2016 2:39 PM Off the Beaten Path

wormfarminstitute.jpg.jpe

Wormfarm is an organic farm growing kale, lettuce and herbs with the help of artists, writers, musicians, and other performers in residence. more

Jul 19, 2016 10:39 AM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

k1.jpg.jpe

LakeKegonsa is the first Wisconsin State Park that my brother, forest ranger Brian,worked at. So I'd heard many good things. I was not prepared for just howlovely it actually was. The modest trails of Kegonsa are six in number, andmost are rel.. more

Jun 2, 2016 2:11 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

harvey woods.jpg.jpe

Eachseason passing brings with it a set of happy rituals. One of the best spots tocelebrate spring slowly emerging from its chrysalis is the nearby Mequon NaturePreserve, just north of Brown Deer. The nature preserve was begun in earnestwith a.. more

Apr 8, 2016 7:29 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

approachingfarm.jpg.jpe

Iwas looking for a rural place to escape over my spring break. Initially, I onlybelieved we'd be able to swing an overnight. The problem was that many of theout-of-the-way cabins that we loved required a two-night minimum. I rememberedwhat goo.. more

Apr 8, 2016 7:23 PM Off the Beaten Path 2 Comments

lagoon.jpg.jpe

Sometimesyou don't have to travel far to discover an oasis within the midst of yourcity. Greenfield Park, one of Milwaukee County's finest, is one suchdestination. It contains a leg of the famous Oak Leaf Trail, and many a bikerand hiker can e.. more

Mar 24, 2016 2:50 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

drinks.jpg.jpe

Thiensville may not be as showy as Mequon or as full of fests as neighboring Cedarburg, but it is  a town deserving of a shout-out. For one thing, there is Stardust Records & Collectibles. For vinyl-philes, this is a must-stop collector's paradise.. more

Feb 1, 2016 7:27 PM Off the Beaten Path

hwharrys.jpg.jpe

Hi–WayHarry's Steakhouse is the bomb, man. It's the kind of joint David Lynch wouldmost likely dine at. Or at least have his characters hang out in in the newestinstallment of "Twin Peaks." I was first introduced to this"unique dining experien.. more

Jan 7, 2016 9:48 PM Off the Beaten Path

upper dam.jpg.jpe

Sundaydrives with AJ Page find me heading west these days. For one reason or another,we keep winding up in Watertown. Or the surrounding areas. (See my October postof Sandhill Station State Campground in Lake Mills, and a forthcoming blog onJo.. more

Dec 22, 2015 9:07 PM Off the Beaten Path

bluff view.jpg.jpe

All photos courtesy Colleen Duvall

Revisitinga city from one's past can be both enlightening and nostalgic. Especially ifthat city happens to have recovered from a devastating hurricane some 10 yearsprior. I remember falling in love with the city of New Orleans when I visitedit.. more

Nov 9, 2015 11:29 PM Off the Beaten Path

oak trees.jpg.jpe

SandhillStation State Campground is a cozy, downright romantic little venue for campingopen year-round. There are a scant 15 sites, spread out in an oval-shaped"U." Each is nestled in privately, surrounded by an arbor of oaktrees and tall gras.. more

Oct 12, 2015 7:03 PM Off the Beaten Path

ae.jpg.jpe

Racetracks, burgers and a plane, and an old-school amusement park about as far away from Great America as you can get. Intrigued? Here are some awesome summer activities in the Milwaukee and surrounding areas that you can indulge in to esca... more

Aug 12, 2014 12:35 AM A&E Feature

