Colleen DuVall
Hitting the Books, and Other Pleasures
When I decided to go back to school for journalism part-time some six years ago, I wasn't really sure what to expect. I'd always intended to go back and obtain my bachelor's (I had an associate arts degree stashed away from the early 90s, and than.. more
Aug 31, 2017 9:22 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
Morning Wood Acres: A Heathen Haven in the Driftless
When I first began this blog, I wrote about a a retreat in The Driftless Area of Wisconsin. That was two years ago. Today, it remains a very magical place for me. It is one I could see myself happily and easily residing in one day. Every time I vi.. more
Jul 31, 2017 4:23 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
For Otto Warmbier
Every now and then I feel compelled to break away from The Beaten Path format and write about something that stirs deep inside my soul. I have always been troubled by stories of innocent people being imprisoned for crimes they did not commit. Part.. more
Jul 7, 2017 3:13 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
Bicycle Built For Two
Now that warm weather is flirting with us a bit morefrequently, and the call to be more physically active is more compelling, thatjust means one thing. Get your bike out of the garage, already! This is as mucha note to myself as anyone else, mi.. more
May 31, 2017 2:58 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
A Little Birdie Told Me
The blooms they are a popping and the birds they are a chirping. Bunnies and robins alike are doing their annual backyard hops. As spring has most certainly sprung, the time seems ripe for hiking and getting out in nature. Every year, AJ Page and .. more
Apr 28, 2017 5:22 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Watch Out for Them Gators
Hey there hi there ho there, Off-the-Beaten-Path fans! It'sbeen a spell, but I'm back. Usually I cover remote or little known places inthe surrounding Milwaukee areas where you can escape to for a quick getaway.But since this blog is entit.. more
Feb 14, 2017 7:07 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Little Cemeteries: Not Just For Halloween Anymore
Besidesgetting out in the open air to rustle through the leaves on a perfect fall day,there is something both nostalgic and mysterious about wandering through alittle cemetery. My favorites tend to be the ones with no gates or fences tokeep an.. more
Nov 1, 2016 8:39 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
"Tis I, the Intrepid Traveller…" - Ken Babbs, Member of Ken Kesey's The Merry Pranksters
This is a part two of Colleen DuVall's July 19 Shepherd Express article, "An Organic (and Rustic) Experience at Wormfarm," regarding her abbreviated artist residency at the Wormfarm Institute.This time, I wandered too far off the beaten path. An.. more
Aug 26, 2016 2:51 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
Can You Canoe?
Deeplysatisfying and the epitome of teamwork, canoeing is an activity that you canrelax into at a meditative pace. One can allow for some leisurely drifting whenout on the middle of their destination – or make for a great arm/core workoutif th.. more
Aug 15, 2016 2:39 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
An Organic (and Rustic) Experience at Wormfarm
Wormfarm is an organic farm growing kale, lettuce and herbs with the help of artists, writers, musicians, and other performers in residence. more
Jul 19, 2016 10:39 AM Colleen DuVall Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Lake Kegonsa State Park – Understated and Oh So Lovely
LakeKegonsa is the first Wisconsin State Park that my brother, forest ranger Brian,worked at. So I'd heard many good things. I was not prepared for just howlovely it actually was. The modest trails of Kegonsa are six in number, andmost are rel.. more
Jun 2, 2016 2:11 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
Rites of Spring
Eachseason passing brings with it a set of happy rituals. One of the best spots tocelebrate spring slowly emerging from its chrysalis is the nearby Mequon NaturePreserve, just north of Brown Deer. The nature preserve was begun in earnestwith a.. more
Apr 8, 2016 7:29 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
The Napping Farm
Iwas looking for a rural place to escape over my spring break. Initially, I onlybelieved we'd be able to swing an overnight. The problem was that many of theout-of-the-way cabins that we loved required a two-night minimum. I rememberedwhat goo.. more
Apr 8, 2016 7:23 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 2 Comments
Greenfield Park is a Great Milwaukee County Escape
Sometimesyou don't have to travel far to discover an oasis within the midst of yourcity. Greenfield Park, one of Milwaukee County's finest, is one suchdestination. It contains a leg of the famous Oak Leaf Trail, and many a bikerand hiker can e.. more
Mar 24, 2016 2:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
From Records to Restaurants, Thiensville has it All
Thiensville may not be as showy as Mequon or as full of fests as neighboring Cedarburg, but it is a town deserving of a shout-out. For one thing, there is Stardust Records & Collectibles. For vinyl-philes, this is a must-stop collector's paradise.. more
Feb 1, 2016 7:27 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Hi-Way Harry's in Johnson Creek Delivers Every Time
Hi–WayHarry's Steakhouse is the bomb, man. It's the kind of joint David Lynch wouldmost likely dine at. Or at least have his characters hang out in in the newestinstallment of "Twin Peaks." I was first introduced to this"unique dining experien.. more
Jan 7, 2016 9:48 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Wandering in Watertown
Sundaydrives with AJ Page find me heading west these days. For one reason or another,we keep winding up in Watertown. Or the surrounding areas. (See my October postof Sandhill Station State Campground in Lake Mills, and a forthcoming blog onJo.. more
Dec 22, 2015 9:07 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Road Trips Far and Wide
Revisitinga city from one's past can be both enlightening and nostalgic. Especially ifthat city happens to have recovered from a devastating hurricane some 10 yearsprior. I remember falling in love with the city of New Orleans when I visitedit.. more
Nov 9, 2015 11:29 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Visiting Sandhill Station State Campground
SandhillStation State Campground is a cozy, downright romantic little venue for campingopen year-round. There are a scant 15 sites, spread out in an oval-shaped"U." Each is nestled in privately, surrounded by an arbor of oaktrees and tall gras.. more
Oct 12, 2015 7:03 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Retro Cool Things To Do Before Summer’s End
Racetracks, burgers and a plane, and an old-school amusement park about as far away from Great America as you can get. Intrigued? Here are some awesome summer activities in the Milwaukee and surrounding areas that you can indulge in to esca... more
Aug 12, 2014 12:35 AM Colleen DuVall A&E Feature
