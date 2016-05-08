Colleen Gore
Friday the 13th Fest in Riverwest
The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference will be manifesting a fundraiser next Friday, May 13. It’s a variety show that will be coming to the Riverwest Public House Cooperative. Doors open on the Friday the 13th Fest at 8:00 p.m. In addition to horropu.. more
May 8, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cream City Cabaret’s Tassels of Terror Next Week
Cream City Cabaret mixes horror with burlesque next Monday as it presents Tassels of Terror Part II at the intimate space of Quarters Rock ’n Roll Palace. Guests this time around include Madison-area burlesque twins Cliona and Vaineas Nov.. more
Oct 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Keep Abreast of Brew Town Fun
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose girlfriend wants a breast reduction, and plugs exciting events including Cream City Cabaret’s June 18th Burlesque Through the Ages at Club Aura, June 19-21: the Lakefront Festival of the Arts at... more
Jun 16, 2015 10:34 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Murder Burlesque Next Month at The Local
Murder-themed burlesque. It kind of sounds like the setting for a murder/mystery dinner theatre show. This time around it’s exactly what it sounds like. Beautiful Disaster: A Night of Murder, Blood & Boobs sounds like a natural mix. Campy mu.. more
Jun 14, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Fever Dreams' at Month’s End with Skully Sati at the Times
At month’s end, local comic Jason Hillman hosts Skully Sati’s latest Midnight Bazaar: Fever Dreams . This time around the variety show will feature a dip into the subconscious with a dream motif. Burlesque and variety acts featured on the show inc.. more
May 21, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Art Carnival ♥ Superheroes
Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.Every .. more
Jan 25, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Eric & Magill’s Songs of Rekindled Friendship
While touring through Ann Arbor, Mich., with the band Camden a decade ago, Eric Osterman met and fell in love with the woman who would become his wife. He didn’t have to think long before he moved there from Milwaukee to be with her. It was... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Robert Randolph
Through three full-length releases Robert Randolph has strived, and mostly succeeded, for a seamless mash-up of gritty jam band funk, soul, blues and his own gospel roots. On We Walk This Road, though, the slide guitar guru wears those stit... more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
The screen adaptation of Andy Diggle's DC Comics/Vertigo series, casts Zoe Saldana as a kick-ass heroine. A militia of five special ops soldiers observe school-aged children on the premises of a Bolivian drug lord's compound. When they radi... more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Wicked
The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town last week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cubs
Now with 100% less Jeff Suppan, the Milwaukee Brewers continue their home stand against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee