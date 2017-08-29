Colleen Madden
The Frightening Intensity of APT's 'A View from the Bridge'
Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Regaining her Sight
If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more
Jun 26, 2013 1:50 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Heart and Humor in APT's 'Admirable' Production
Fans of Peter Pan well know author James M. Barrie's ability to look at life's challenges through the lens of the heart, arriving at solutions both childlike in their simplicity and complex in their effect. Barrie takes the same lens to th... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
American Players Theatre Impresses With 'Richard III'
Is there any literary character more malevolent than Shakespeare's Richard III? Deformed of body, malignant of mind, Richard murders his way to the throne of England. The “poisonous bunch-backed toad” is eventually undone, but not before more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Cast Has Fun With APT's 'Royal Family'
Despite promotion to the contrary, American Players Theatre's The Royal Family has more heart than humor, but the production's greatest asset is its excellent cast of APT veterans and the fun they have with their roles... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
'Royal Family' Bows at American Players Theatre
Whether it takes place on the stage or the screen, acting can be an all-consuming occupation. If it is true that only an actor can truly understand another actor, perhaps this is why actors so often become romantically involved. Acting coup... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
McGivern and Madden at Upcoming Renaissance Fundraiser
Earlier today, Renaissance Theaterworks sent out a press release announcing some of what to expect for its upcoming fundraiserSalon Soiree. Starting at 6pm on May 3rd at the Skylight Bar in the Broadway Theatre Complex, Reniassance will be presen.. more
Feb 17, 2010 11:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chris Barnes
