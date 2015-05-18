Colleen Schmitt
All In With the Big Singing Plant Next Month
The weather gets warmer and there’s a musical about a big, hungry plant that eats people. For some reason this feels about right. This time around, Little Shop of Horrors will be rendered for the stage by All In Productions. The stage in question .. more
May 18, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Playing ‘The Kreutzer Sonata’
Renaissance Theaterworks brings a somber depth to the stage as James Pickering stars in Nancy Harris’ sThe Kreutzer Sonata. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:17 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks’ Telling of Love, Jealously and Murder
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Midwest premiere of Irish playwright Nancy Harris’ adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novella of the same name, The Kreutzer Sonata. This one-man drama features James Pickering as title character Pozdnyshev, a... more
Jan 13, 2015 10:37 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘The Last Five Years’ at Next Act
All In Productions makes its debut this month with a staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years—an intimate and bittersweet romantic musical with a non-traditional plot structure. Amanda Carson and Michael David Stoddard take turns... more
Dec 24, 2014 12:15 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
On Final Curtains and New Beginnings
Soulstice Theatre closes its season with Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s classic Follies. Set at a showgirls’ reunion in a New York theater slated for demolition, the story centers on two couples, the wives more
Jun 10, 2014 11:09 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Ninja Woman Triumphs in Action Musical
T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical continued its monthly journey in March into long-form musical improv. The title drawn from audience suggestions this month was Book of Ninjas more
Mar 24, 2014 6:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Stackner Cabaret Turns Plaid
It’s the ’60s and a crooner boy band—The Plaids—are on their way to their first big show. However, fate has a strange way of intervening when a school bus full of more
Nov 6, 2013 2:33 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Funny Side of Musicals
In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more
Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Charming Hostess
One of the most spine-tingling recent rock albums has roots going back 3,000 years to the ancient folk magic of the Near East. Charming Hostess draws many of its lyrics from ancient Jewish texts, their images of a leviathan in the boundless... more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews