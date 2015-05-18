RSS

Colleen Schmitt

curtains_littleshopofhorrors.jpg.jpe

The weather gets warmer and there’s a musical about a big, hungry plant that eats people. For some reason this feels about right. This time around, Little Shop of Horrors will be rendered for the stage by All In Productions. The stage in question .. more

May 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_renaissance_byrosse.zentner.jpg.jpe

Ross E. Zentner

Renaissance Theaterworks brings a somber depth to the stage as James Pickering stars in Nancy Harris’ sThe Kreutzer Sonata. more

Jan 27, 2015 11:17 PM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Midwest premiere of Irish playwright Nancy Harris’ adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novella of the same name, The Kreutzer Sonata. This one-man drama features James Pickering as title character Pozdnyshev, a... more

Jan 13, 2015 10:37 PM Theater

theaterreview_nextact_thelast5years_sarabillphotography.jpg.jpe

Sara Bill Photography

All In Productions makes its debut this month with a staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years—an intimate and bittersweet romantic musical with a non-traditional plot structure. Amanda Carson and Michael David Stoddard take turns... more

Dec 24, 2014 12:15 AM Theater

Soulstice Theatre closes its season with Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s classic Follies. Set at a showgirls’ reunion in a New York theater slated for demolition, the story centers on two couples, the wives more

Jun 10, 2014 11:09 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical continued its monthly journey in March into long-form musical improv. The title drawn from audience suggestions this month was Book of Ninjas more

Mar 24, 2014 6:14 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

It’s the ’60s and a crooner boy band—The Plaids—are on their way to their first big show. However, fate has a strange way of intervening when a school bus full of more

Nov 6, 2013 2:33 AM Theater

In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more

Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Theater

blogimage11614.jpe

One of the most spine-tingling recent rock albums has roots going back 3,000 years to the ancient folk magic of the Near East. Charming Hostess draws many of its lyrics from ancient Jewish texts, their images of a leviathan in the boundless... more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

