College Hockey
An Unreasonable Man
Most viewers will know this going in, but An Unreasonable Man, the documentary that screen Located at 2014 N. Farwell Ave. Phone:271-7465. Web site: www.myspace.com/pepestaco. Brun ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Louis Butler
Louis Butler Web site: Louis Butler Campaign contact: Contact Louis Abominations ,Elections more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections 6 Comments
Badger Fight
Badger FightNovember 15, 2007 | 10:54 PMSo fighting in college hockey is pretty much non-existent. It's bad sportsmanship and basically goes against what all programs say they're trying to teach. There may be some pushing and shoving, especiall.. more
Nov 15, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Wisconsin Hockey Night
Wisconsin Hockey NightOctober 21, 2007 | 01:38 PMA couple of weekends ago we traveled to Madison for Hockey Night at the Kohl Center. I heard from one of the players that this event had happened last year, though it was a much smaller scale.E.. more
Oct 21, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports