College Prep
Heroes of the Week: College Possible AmeriCorps Coaches and Volunteers
College Possible, founded in 2000 by low-income and first-generation college student Jim McCorkell, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income students earn college more
Apr 3, 2014 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Unity in Motion Helps Transform Milwaukee’s Central City Youth
“Through the power of we, my future is up to me” isthe mantra of local nonprofit, Unity in Motion. When Unity in Motion was created in 2000, founder Allen Ruppel had one goal inmind: establish a long-term relationship with students that wil.. more
Jan 21, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Sphinx Coffee Joins Farwell’s Melting Pot
Farwell Avenue near Brady Street has a great melting pot of small restaurants. You will find Turkish, Chinese, Thai/Lao and Ethiopian eateries. The Moroccan La Dolce Vita closed recently, but in January a place named Sphinx Coffee (1751 N. ... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview