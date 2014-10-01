The Color Purple
The Rep’s ‘Color Purple’
Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more
Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘The Color Purple’
Celie, the protagonist of The Color Purple, has her second child at age fourteen. The baby daddy is her father. Her babies disappear; for all she knows, he’s killed them more
Sep 15, 2014 5:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Color Purple
It was only a matter of time until Oprah attempted Broadway, and so in 2005 she produced a The Color Purple ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oprah's Musical
Certain authors are gifted with the ability to create characters that simply cry ou The Color Purple ,A&E Feature more
Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature