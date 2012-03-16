RSS

For Colored Girls Who Have Consi

<p> Near the start of <em>The Descendants</em>, the weary protagonist Matt King (George Clooney) remarks how associates from the mainland always assume that his Hawaiian home is paradise. The images on the screen tell us where he\'s going before h.. more

Mar 16, 2012 2:34 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8043.jpe

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry will host their 32nd annual WAMI Award Show ceremony on Sunday, April 15 at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. This week the organization announced the performers for this year\'s event: The Gufs, .. more

Mar 14, 2012 1:31 PM On Music

blogimage8051.jpe

Penned by black feminist playwright Ntozake Shange in the mid-’70s, a time when the theater didn’t offer many strong rolls for black women, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf touched on enough heavy s,Tod... more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8043.jpe

Penned by black feminist playwright Ntozake Shange in the mid-’70s, a time when the theater didn’t offer many strong rolls for black women, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf touched on enough heavy s,Tod... more

Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES