Kirk McFarlin is Looking To Find His Way Back
Years after cutting his teeth in the Milwaukee alternative scene, songwriter Kirk McFarlin is looking to reintroduce himself. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:34 PM Colton Dunham Music Feature
Notaword Reunite to Revisit the Songs of Their Youth
Indie-rockers Notaword will pay homage to their Kenosha roots during their run of reunion shows. more
Apr 5, 2016 3:47 PM Colton Dunham Local Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee Musicians Gather to Pay Tribute to David Bowie
A variety of Milwaukee musicians will honor David Bowie at Shank Hall’s “Milwaukee to Mars” benefit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Shank Hall. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:45 PM Colton Dunham Local Music
Le Freak Moves its Pizza Dance Party to Riverwest
After three years on the East Side, the Le Freak dance party has found a new home at Company Brewing. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:08 PM Colton Dunham Music Feature
The Middle Ground Aim to Make a Connection
The Milwaukee pop-rock group The Middle Ground describes writing their latest EP as a cathartic experience. more
Jun 30, 2015 8:48 PM Colton Dunham Local Music