Colton Dunham

Years after cutting his teeth in the Milwaukee alternative scene, songwriter Kirk McFarlin is looking to reintroduce himself. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:34 PM Music Feature

Indie-rockers Notaword will pay homage to their Kenosha roots during their run of reunion shows. more

Apr 5, 2016 3:47 PM Local Music 1 Comments

A variety of Milwaukee musicians will honor David Bowie at Shank Hall’s “Milwaukee to Mars” benefit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Shank Hall. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:45 PM Local Music

After three years on the East Side, the Le Freak dance party has found a new home at Company Brewing. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:08 PM Music Feature

localmusic_middleground_(byjaclyntyler).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jaclyn Tyler

The Milwaukee pop-rock group The Middle Ground describes writing their latest EP as a cathartic experience. more

Jun 30, 2015 8:48 PM Local Music

