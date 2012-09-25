RSS

Columbia

taj.jpg.jpe

Harlem-folkie-wonder-cum-Chicago-blues-badass Taj Mahal gets the legend treatment as Columbia honors the singer/songwriter/storyteller’s back pages with a hidden treasures/stuff-we-haven’t-made-money... more

Sep 25, 2012 2:13 PM Album Reviews

blogimage19616.jpe

Charles Mingus was one of Duke Ellington's greatest heirs in exploring the symphonic potential of jazz without losing touch with its funky roots. This newly issued 10-CD set is comprised of... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage18812.jpe

“Get It While You Can,” the closing track on Pearl, proved strangely prophetic. Janis Joplin would die shortly after completing the 1970 session, cutting short her rapid development as an artist. Pearl was her greatest achievement, and the ... more

May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

I swear upon swearing that academics are very smart people, and it’s incredibly inappropriate for me to take childish delight at Columbia Graduate School of Journalism Dean Nicholas Lemann accidentally sending his class a self evaluation rather th.. more

Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage561.jpe

They will try to Swift Boat me,”said Barack Obama in the days before the New Hampsh ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Columns more

Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Columns

SOCIAL UPDATES