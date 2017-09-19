RSS

Columns

artk_statue.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve heard it’s never too early to fire up a presidential campaign, so with 2020 in sight I figure,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 19, 2017 4:52 PM Art for Art's Sake

stifflittlefingers.jpg.jpe

Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as right-wing cracker-jackanape jackboots goose-step inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue a,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 12, 2017 2:10 PM Art for Art's Sake

harikondabolu.jpg.jpe

On the docket this week: A couple of big comedians, a ton of indie-rock, a tattoo convention and one enormous Bay View street party. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

jaysombyebruyildiz.jpg.jpe

Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM This Week in Milwaukee

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve received a couple, three gung-ho thumbs-ups for the bigger type and the briefer length of last week’s essay,Art for Art's Sake more

Aug 29, 2017 3:27 PM Art for Art's Sake

larkinpoe.jpg.jpe

How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more

Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM This Week in Milwaukee

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So I hear another solar eclipse has come and gone. And I’ll tell you’s, a couple-three minute,Art for Art's Sake more

Aug 22, 2017 3:39 PM Art for Art's Sake

trailorparkboys.jpg.jpe

As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

khalid.jpg.jpe

Irish Fest, Punk Fest, Guitar Fest and Breadfest highlight a week with even more festivals than usual. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen up ladies and lassies, I hear another Milwaukee Irish Fest has come upon us, which reminds me of a little s,Art for Art's Sake more

Aug 15, 2017 2:20 PM Art for Art's Sake

ronfunches.jpg.jpe

This week’s big festivals include celebrations of folk, fiddles, the blues and, yes, dragons. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:19 PM This Week in Milwaukee

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I got the good news and I got the bad news—what’s the “good" and what’s the ... more

Aug 8, 2017 3:12 PM Art for Art's Sake

chrisisaak.jpg.jpe

Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, I’m on special-reporter assignment to research the whereabouts of the past, so I’m sh,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 25, 2017 4:07 PM Art for Art's Sake

thekillers.jpg.jpe

Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, the other day I happened to mosey past the twinkle-in-the-eye new Bucks’ Shangri-La on my way to a nearb,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 18, 2017 2:14 PM Art for Art's Sake

alltimelow_byjimmyfontaine.jpg.jpe

Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more

Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM This Week in Milwaukee

artk.jpg.jpe

So listen, I’m back from my so-called vacation—can’t believe President Orange Circus Peanut didn’t give Alaska back to the Russians at the G20 Summit—jus,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 11, 2017 2:27 PM Art for Art's Sake

elviscostellobymarymccartney.jpg.jpe

Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES