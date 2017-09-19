Columns
Statue of Limitations
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve heard it’s never too early to fire up a presidential campaign, so with 2020 in sight I figure,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 19, 2017 4:52 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Clown Jewels
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as right-wing cracker-jackanape jackboots goose-step inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue a,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 12, 2017 2:10 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 14-20, 2017
On the docket this week: A couple of big comedians, a ton of indie-rock, a tattoo convention and one enormous Bay View street party. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 7–Sept. 13, 2017
Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
On Many Sides
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve received a couple, three gung-ho thumbs-ups for the bigger type and the briefer length of last week’s essay,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 29, 2017 3:27 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 31–Sept. 6, 2017
How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more
Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Lunartic
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So I hear another solar eclipse has come and gone. And I’ll tell you’s, a couple-three minute,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 22, 2017 3:39 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 24-30, 2017
As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 17-23, 2017
Irish Fest, Punk Fest, Guitar Fest and Breadfest highlight a week with even more festivals than usual. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Wizard of Odds
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen up ladies and lassies, I hear another Milwaukee Irish Fest has come upon us, which reminds me of a little s,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 15, 2017 2:20 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 10-16, 2017
This week’s big festivals include celebrations of folk, fiddles, the blues and, yes, dragons. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stick Wad
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I got the good news and I got the bad news—what’s the “good" and what’s the ... more
Aug 8, 2017 3:12 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 3-9, 2017
Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more
Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sim Sala Ba-ding!
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, I’m on special-reporter assignment to research the whereabouts of the past, so I’m sh,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 25, 2017 4:07 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Name That Throne
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, the other day I happened to mosey past the twinkle-in-the-eye new Bucks’ Shangri-La on my way to a nearb,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 18, 2017 2:14 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee: July 20-26, 2017
Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more
Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Slinging of the Bull
So listen, I’m back from my so-called vacation—can’t believe President Orange Circus Peanut didn’t give Alaska back to the Russians at the G20 Summit—jus,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 11, 2017 2:27 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee: July 13-19, 2017
Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee