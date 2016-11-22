Combo
J. Ryan Trio: Under Cover
Under Cover by Milwaukee’s J. Ryan Trio is an album of cover tunes with excellent renditions continuing throughout the disc. An able combo accompanies the vocals, finding an appropriate midway between the agility of jazz and the forcefulnes... more
Nov 22, 2016 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Shirantha Beddage: Momentum
On his newest album, Momentum, Shirantha Beddage, one of Canada’s rising young jazz talents, leads a rhythmically agile combo across a set of eight original compositions. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:23 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Mn’JAM experiment: Live with a Boom
On Live with a Boom, Mn’JAM experiment mixes original music with songs by Radiohead (“Optimistic”) and George Gershwin (“It Ain’t Necessarily So”). Fusion crisscrosses with funk, hip-hop with scat singing, squealing turntables with wa... more
Sep 6, 2016 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Gary Smulyan
From the opening number—the insistent, jumpy, lock-step strut of the Stevie Wonder hit “Sunny”—it's clear that Gary Smulyan's latest quartet offering is far from just another saxophone album. In fact, the baritone master more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews