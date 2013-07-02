RSS
Come And Stay
Vic and Gab Open Their Hearts
As watershed cultural moments for music go, the mid-’00s Fox drama “The O.C.” probably won’t be remembered up there with The Beatles playing “Ed Sullivan” or the more
Jul 2, 2013 11:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Vic and Gab's Latest Earworm, "Come and Stay"
A sister duo with a gift for sticky, maple-glazed guitar-pop, Milwaukee's Vic and Gab next month will release their first full-length, Love of Mine —a follow-up to last year's Bridges and Guns EP—and today Spin premiered the a new track from that .. more
Jun 6, 2013 8:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Key to Sholes’ Typewriter
Though the name may beobscure to most, Christopher Latham Sholes, at various times a news The IronWhim: A Fragmented History of Typewriting ,Milwaukee Color more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!