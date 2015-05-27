Comedians
Comedy @ MKE Follies
In every city that claims to have a theater scene, you need two major kinds of theaters. You need big budget theaters, likeThe Milwaukee Rep with their multi-million dollar budgets complete with massivebeautiful sets, costumes, lights, etc. (you.. more
May 27, 2015 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Brady Street Festival
Rock climbing, a BMX stunt team, belly dancers, camel rides, wine and cheese tastings, food and shopping are among the attractions at today’s Brady Street Festival. Of course, there’s also music—three stages of it, featuring acts like more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Atomic Closes For Good Sunday
Atomic Records closes shop for good Sunday, so if you've been putting off that last visit, you're running out of time. Everything in the store is 30% off today, 40% off tomorrow and 50% off Sunday; hours are noon to six. The store was well stocke.. more
Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Fearless Cynic
Controversialcomedian Bill Maher, whose digs can strike the funny bone while Borat ,A&E Feature more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Lora Nigro A&E Feature