RSS

Comedians

punchline_logo_2-01.jpg.jpe

In every city that claims to have a theater scene, you need two major kinds of theaters. You need big budget theaters, likeThe Milwaukee Rep with their multi-million dollar budgets complete with massivebeautiful sets, costumes, lights, etc. (you.. more

May 27, 2015 10:25 PM Comedy

blogimage11664.jpe

Rock climbing, a BMX stunt team, belly dancers, camel rides, wine and cheese tastings, food and shopping are among the attractions at today’s Brady Street Festival. Of course, there’s also music—three stages of it, featuring acts like more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2894.jpe

Atomic Records closes shop for good Sunday, so if you've been putting off that last visit, you're running out of time. Everything in the store is 30% off today, 40% off tomorrow and 50% off Sunday; hours are noon to six. The store was well stocke.. more

Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2894.jpe

   Controversialcomedian Bill Maher, whose digs can strike the funny bone while Borat ,A&E Feature more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES