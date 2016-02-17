Comedy Cafe
Damon Millard Records Album in Milwaukee
Former Milwaukee resident and nationally touring comedianDamon Millard will be recording his debut comedy album, “Shame, Pain, and Love”February 26th and 27th at The Underground Collaborative in Milwaukee. The albumis a milestone in Mil.. more
Feb 17, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Q&A: Comedian Hannibal Buress Talks Voiceover Work, 'Chozen' and 'Bob's Burgers'
Hannibal Buress has done it all in world of comedy. The former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” scribe left the writer’s desk behind to focus on stand-up in 2010. His 2012 Comedy Centr,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 19, 2014 10:59 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Conspicuous Consumption
“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Raymond Burr's Secret Life
Raymond Burr was in excruciating pain as he filmed the final “Perry Mason” episodes in 1993. Almost no one on the set knew he was dying of cancer. Biographer Michael Seth Starr is not surprised. According to Hiding in Plain Sight: The Secret Life.. more
Jun 8, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Scott Henry
Local stand-up comedian Scott Henry performs two shows tonight at the Comedy Caf', a Antigone ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chris Barnes
One of Milwaukee’s most popular comedians, Chris Barnes headlines two shows toni and ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 21, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 9 Comments