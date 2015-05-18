Comedy Club
Nick Vatterott @ The Underground Collaborative
This past Friday I had the opportunity to go down toThe Underground Collaborative to see Nick Vatterott perform his very unique styleof stand-up comedy. I was treated to not only an amazing show by Nick, but got to enjoy fantastic sets by two lo.. more
May 18, 2015 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
River Rhythms w/ Brother
Pere Marquette Park’s free Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues tonight with a performance from Brother, a New York Celtic jam-rock trio that finds as much inspiration in bands like U2 and Phish as as they do in traditiona... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rumor Mill: Favre's already signed with Vikings
<a href="http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/31479038">Report: Rumor of Favre Signing with Vikings</a>By Nick IannelliWTMJ-TV and JSOnline.comupdated 1 hour, 11 minutes agoBrett Favre has already signed with the Vikings and the team is waiting for the rig.. more
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A Chorus Line
It’s easy for me to joke about hating musicals, but I see so many of them that it’s difficult not to understand the appeal in most of them on some level. While I don’t share much of the country’s obsession with the American musical, I make ever.. more
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mondo Lucha Variety Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Saturday night's Mondo Lucha Variety Show transformed the Turner Hall Ballroom into a B-movie flick, a wild carnival ride that featured luchador wrestling, sideshow acts and burlesque, all t,Concert Reviews more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Herds’ Violent Nature
It's been a while since anything in the world of hardcore punk surprised me, but I was genuinely taken aback by the lyrics on Herds' recently released 7-inch EP. With an almost haiku-like si,Local Music more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 1 Comments
Again with the Favre
I admit when I'm wrong and it must be said that Favre handled the Hallof Fame induction better than I had anticipated. I had imagined itgoing differently and was surprised that he went out the side door. Thatbeing said, of course Favre.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports