Comedy Review

bob_odenkirk_pabst_theater.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

It’s no surprise that the tour for Bob Odenkirk's new A Load of Hooey was anything but sleepy. more

Nov 5, 2014 8:50 AM Comedy 1 Comments

michael ian black comedian live review milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

It’s far from fair, but Michael Ian Black seems to be forever stuck at “that one guy” level of comedy stardom, at least as far as the general public is concerned. more

Jun 12, 2014 9:56 AM Comedy

2014.03.08 mike birbiglia comedian stand up pabst theater 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The affable and self-deprecating everyman-isms of humorist Mike Birbiglia strike a chord with audiences of almost every cross section. The author, filmmaker, NPR darling and veteran stand-up comicâ,Comedy more

Mar 10, 2014 10:55 AM Comedy

02.14.14 david koechner _ turner hires-37.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

While he’s unquestionably best known for his portrayals of “Whammy!”-shouting Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind and Michael Scott-enabling traveling salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” D,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 17, 2014 9:59 AM Comedy

amy schumer riverside theater milwaukee sara bill 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

With a pair of unforgettably strong Comedy Central Roast appearances, more than a decade logged in comedy clubs spread throughout all corners of the country as well as a pair of rock solid and fear,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 14, 2014 10:34 AM Comedy

jim gaffigan pabst theater milwaukee new year.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Jim Gaffigan has managed a heft of transcendent and eternally quotable comedy specials, in addition to film and television roles, along with publishing his first book, Dad Is Fat, which he release,Comedy Reviews more

Dec 31, 2013 10:51 AM Comedy

comedian shane mauss stand up conan.jpg.jpe

Funnyman Shane Mauss has come a long way since his days as a sounding board for his racist co-workers at the Arcadia, Wis., Ashley Furniture. Since leaving the storeroom a decade ago, the La Crosse,Comedy Reviews more

Nov 15, 2013 10:09 AM Comedy

comedy bang bang turner hall ballroom 2013 review horatio sans.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Much like a lively Twitter feed, podcasting has become an almost indispensable technological tool for modern comedians. Whereas once you had to incessantly tour crappy comedy clubs to build a follow,Comedy Reviews more

Oct 8, 2013 10:54 AM Comedy

_dsc8759.jpg.jpe

Melissa Miller

Though he’s received a well-deserved boost in recognition in recent years, largely thanks to his popular WTF podcast, Marc Maron has always been what you might call a comedian’s comedian. Referring to anyone as a more

May 6, 2013 11:35 AM Comedy

