Comedy Review
Recap: Bob Odenkirk Turned a Book Tour Stop Into Comic Gold
It's no surprise that the tour for Bob Odenkirk's new A Load of Hooey was anything but sleepy.
Nov 5, 2014
Recap: Comedy Workhorse Michael Ian Black Shares Uproarious Stories at Turner Hall
It's far from fair, but Michael Ian Black seems to be forever stuck at "that one guy" level of comedy stardom, at least as far as the general public is concerned.
Jun 12, 2014
Recap: Comedian Mike Birbiglia Riffed on Tardiness, Being Broke and the Muppets at the Pabst Theater
The affable and self-deprecating everyman-isms of humorist Mike Birbiglia strike a chord with audiences of almost every cross section. The author, filmmaker, NPR darling and veteran stand-up comic
Mar 10, 2014
Comic David Koechner Displayed His Versatility at Turner Hall
While he's unquestionably best known for his portrayals of "Whammy!"-shouting Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind and Michael Scott-enabling traveling salesman Todd Packer on "The Office," D
Feb 17, 2014
Recap: Amy Schumer Leans On Crowd Work at the Riverside Theater
With a pair of unforgettably strong Comedy Central Roast appearances, more than a decade logged in comedy clubs spread throughout all corners of the country as well as a pair of rock solid and fear
Feb 14, 2014
Jim Gaffigan @ The Pabst Theater
Jim Gaffigan has managed a heft of transcendent and eternally quotable comedy specials, in addition to film and television roles, along with publishing his first book, Dad Is Fat, which he release
Dec 31, 2013
Recap: Wisconsin Native Shane Mauss Riffs on Bigots and Bird Mating at the Comedy Café
Funnyman Shane Mauss has come a long way since his days as a sounding board for his racist co-workers at the Arcadia, Wis., Ashley Furniture. Since leaving the storeroom a decade ago, the La Crosse
Nov 15, 2013
Comedy Bang! Bang! w/ The Birthday Boys @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Much like a lively Twitter feed, podcasting has become an almost indispensable technological tool for modern comedians. Whereas once you had to incessantly tour crappy comedy clubs to build a follow
Oct 8, 2013
Marc Maron @ The Pabst Theater
Though he's received a well-deserved boost in recognition in recent years, largely thanks to his popular WTF podcast, Marc Maron has always been what you might call a comedian's comedian. Referring to anyone as a
May 6, 2013