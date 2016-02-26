Comedy Special
Kathleen Madigan Talks Comedy, Beer and Ms. Pac Man
We sit down with comedian Kathleen Madigan as she prepares to film her fourth one-hour comedy special at the Pabst Theater. more
Feb 26, 2016 1:50 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Just Announced: Miley Cyrus Will Stick Her Tongue Out at the Bradley Center This Spring
It's been a long time since Miley Cryus swung through Milwaukee—more than four years, and a lot has changed since the former Disney starlet last performed here in Oct. 2009. Back then she was a fresh-scrubbed tween icon who had little idea who Jay.. more
Nov 6, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brad Sherwood on Keeping “Whose Line” Dangerous
Brad Sherwood says he keeps that skepticism in mind for his two-man version of “Whose Line” with fellow cast member Colin Mochrie. The pair has now been touring behind the show for six years—longer than the American version of the progra more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature