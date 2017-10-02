Comedy
Dylan Moran Brings His 'Grumbling Mustard' Tour to Turner Hall Ballroom
Irish Comedian Dylan Moran will come to Turner Hall Ballroom with his 'Grumbling Mustard' tour. more
Oct 2, 2017 12:55 PM Rob Hullum Comedy
Nothing is Stopping Hari Kondabolu
“It feels like everyone is almost catching up with what I’ve cared about for a while because they see how blatant it is," comedian Hari Kondabolu says about the recent wave of political comedy that has emerged since the election of Donal... more
Sep 11, 2017 9:24 AM Rob Hullum Comedy
Ron Funches Brings Funch-a-Mania Tour to Turner Hall Ballroom
The multitalented comedian will bring his Funch-a-Mania tour to Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, August 10. more
Aug 7, 2017 9:48 AM Rob Hullum Comedy
Greendale Native Creates 'Wisco Queens' Web Series
Katie Goffman, a native of Greendale, Wis., has created anew web series that chronicles a Wisconsinite’s move from our Midwestern stateto the Big Apple, a move that Goffman made in her personal life.Lucy (played by Goffman) .. more
Jul 27, 2017 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ For the Binge-Watching Era
“Mystery Science Theater 3000" is now embarking on their first ever tour, where they will stop at the Pabst Theater for a two-show run on Saturday, July 15. We caught up with creator Joel Hodgson, and talked about creating the show for a... more
Jul 10, 2017 1:58 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
This Week in Milwaukee: May 18-24, 2017
Between Gloss Weekend and the Cream City Comedy Festival, it’s going to be a banner weekend for Milwaukee music and comedy. more
May 16, 2017 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Kinky Friedman @ Shank Hall
Country journeyman Kinky Friedman delivered a night of bawdy laughs and pervasive sadness at his return to Shank Hall. more
May 4, 2017 1:46 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Steven Wright @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The new material shone at Steven Wright’s return to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday night. Shame there wasn’t more of it. more
Apr 3, 2017 4:43 PM Thomas Michalski Comedy
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 9-15
A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 19-25, 2017
Riverwest FemFest returns for its biggest year yet, while Planes Mistaken for Stars hit up the Cactus Club and comedians take on Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Standups Greg Bach and J. Tyler Menz: The Visitor and The Aficiona-D’oh! of Milwaukee's 'Simpsons' Podcast
Jan 5, 2017 7:41 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
Kevin Allison Brings ‘RISK! Live’ to Milwaukee
We caught up with Allison ahead of his show at The Back Room at Colectivo on Friday, Dec. 16 to talk about the show, what led him to it and how he has become a therapist of sorts for his listeners. more
Dec 15, 2016 2:29 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30
My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Home Movies/Out on Digital 11.15
American holidays have become trying, especially family gatherings whose participants would rather not be together. It’s a subject for comedy, and has seldom been handled more provocatively than in Uncle Nick (2015). more
Nov 15, 2016 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Broadminded charges this month
Nov 10, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bridget Everett @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The cabaret-minded comedienne Bridget Everett didn’t let Tuesday’s election results prevent her from singing and dancing her heart out. more
Nov 10, 2016 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 3-9
Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit at Marquette
A writer decides to contract the services of a spirit medium in the interest of getting material for his next book. After the séance, the writer’s very assertive ex-wife begins to haunt him in ways that only an intimate relation can. It’s a .. more
Sep 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Adam Conover Puts This Year’s Election in Perspective
Adam Conover will take his first-ever national tour, Adam Ruins Everything Live, to Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, Oct. 2. We caught up with the comic ahead of the show to talk about how this year’s seemingly unprecedented election fits in... more
Sep 27, 2016 9:10 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Elect to Laugh--Will Durst at Month’s End
Milwaukee-made, California-based political comedian Will Durst used to come back to Milwaukee every year to perform for Summerfest. He still comes back every once in a while for a show. This month he returns to the Sunset Playhouse for Elect t.. more
Sep 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater