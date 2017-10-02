RSS

Comedy

DylanMoran.jpg

Irish Comedian Dylan Moran will come to Turner Hall Ballroom with his 'Grumbling Mustard' tour. more

Oct 2, 2017 12:55 PM Comedy

harikondabolu2017.jpg.jpe

“It feels like everyone is almost catching up with what I’ve cared about for a while because they see how blatant it is," comedian Hari Kondabolu says about the recent wave of political comedy that has emerged since the election of Donal... more

Sep 11, 2017 9:24 AM Comedy

ronfunches.jpg.jpe

The multitalented comedian will bring his Funch-a-Mania tour to Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, August 10. more

Aug 7, 2017 9:48 AM Comedy

wiscoqueens.jpg.jpe

Katie Goffman, a native of Greendale, Wis., has created anew web series that chronicles a Wisconsinite’s move from our Midwestern stateto the Big Apple, a move that Goffman made in her personal life.Lucy (played by Goffman) .. more

Jul 27, 2017 9:00 PM Around MKE

mysterysciencetheater3000.jpg.jpe

“Mystery Science Theater 3000" is now embarking on their first ever tour, where they will stop at the Pabst Theater for a two-show run on Saturday, July 15. We caught up with creator Joel Hodgson, and talked about creating the show for a... more

Jul 10, 2017 1:58 PM Off the Cuff

twim0518.jpg.jpe

Between Gloss Weekend and the Cream City Comedy Festival, it’s going to be a banner weekend for Milwaukee music and comedy. more

May 16, 2017 1:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

kinky friedman may 2 milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Hank Snyder

Country journeyman Kinky Friedman delivered a night of bawdy laughs and pervasive sadness at his return to Shank Hall. more

May 4, 2017 1:46 PM Concert Reviews

stevenwright.jpg.jpe

The new material shone at Steven Wright’s return to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday night. Shame there wasn’t more of it. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:43 PM Comedy

twim_gladysknight_byderekblanks.jpg.jpe

A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_wailers.jpg.jpe

Riverwest FemFest returns for its biggest year yet, while Planes Mistaken for Stars hit up the Cactus Club and comedians take on Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

menzbachmain.jpg.jpe

Jan 5, 2017 7:41 PM Around MKE

bookpreview_kevinallison _(bydaviddietz).jpg.jpe

We caught up with Allison ahead of his show at The Back Room at Colectivo on Friday, Dec. 16 to talk about the show, what led him to it and how he has become a therapist of sorts for his listeners. more

Dec 15, 2016 2:29 PM Off the Cuff

twim_jimjames.jpg.jpe

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

unclenick.jpg.jpe

American holidays have become trying, especially family gatherings whose participants would rather not be together. It’s a subject for comedy, and has seldom been handled more provocatively than in Uncle Nick (2015). more

Nov 15, 2016 3:44 PM Home Movies

14641921_10153818310840780_3994883606605030315_n.jpg.jpe

Nov 10, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

everett.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Alex Walzak

The cabaret-minded comedienne Bridget Everett didn’t let Tuesday’s election results prevent her from singing and dancing her heart out. more

Nov 10, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_brettnewski_.jpg.jpe

Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blithe-spirit-facebook.jpg.jpe

A writer decides to contract the services of a spirit medium in the interest of getting material for his next book. After the séance, the writer’s very assertive ex-wife begins to haunt him in ways that only an intimate relation can. It’s a .. more

Sep 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

adamconover.jpg.jpe

Adam Conover will take his first-ever national tour, Adam Ruins Everything Live, to Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, Oct. 2. We caught up with the comic ahead of the show to talk about how this year’s seemingly unprecedented election fits in... more

Sep 27, 2016 9:10 AM Off the Cuff

f7bdefb9-df83-4d1d-b926-ec21f3fdbf2e.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee-made, California-based political comedian Will Durst used to come back to Milwaukee every year to perform for Summerfest. He still comes back every once in a while for a show. This month he returns to the Sunset Playhouse for Elect t.. more

Sep 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

