Comedysportz Milwaukee

Milwaukee-born political satirist Will Durst has been called half-therapist, half-comedian. His new show, “Durst Case Scenario," brings comfort to those with similar political frustrations in a,Off the Cuff more

Sep 12, 2017 1:50 PM Off the Cuff

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more

May 16, 2017 1:56 PM Saving Our Democracy

Apr 11, 2017 2:48 PM Saving Our Democracy

Off the Cuff sits down with Beth Lewinski and Richard Laguna, members of ComedySportz Milwaukee, discuss their work with the Milwaukee branch of the national national Dinner Detective franchise, which runs Saturday nights at the Doubletree ... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:54 PM Off the Cuff

Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee comedy guru Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has been a lot of fun for a lot of people over the years. The idea is simple: 10 groups of writers pound out 10 scripts that are then put through production by 40 actors working under 10 di.. more

Jan 7, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

TIMsmas

There is no snow. There is rain expected between now and the 25th. It’s actually kind of warm. Doesn’t feel like Christmas. But it can still feel like TIMsmas as The Improvised Musical hosts its 5th annual holiday show this Thursday. Join .. more

Dec 16, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Billed as, “The podcast where straight men talk about gay things,” Yeah, Bro! is hosted by Milwaukee funny man/T.I.M. The Improvised Musical guru Jacob D. Bach. Honestly, I’ve been meaning to get around to listening to the podcast. Real.. more

Aug 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader frustrated by her sister’s choice of an expensive destination wedding, and plugs exciting events including NEWaukee Night Market on Aug. 19, “Yeah, Bro! Live!” podcast recording at ComedySportz Mil... more

Aug 18, 2015 9:00 PM Hear Me Out

Presumably secrets have been around in Austin, Texas have been around since . . . Austin has been in Texas. People will always have secrets. This is nothing new. The idea of bringing them to the stage anonymously is relatively new, however. .. more

Jul 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

James Boland: the mind behind No Dice: Improv DnD has been teaching a course in comedy called Mojo Dojo. Knowing absolutely nothing about it, I can honestly say the class sounds interesting. Boland’s actually a very funny guy. I’ve seen him in a n.. more

Jul 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

As always, there are a lot of options out there for New Year’s Eve. One of the more stylish theatre-related options just might be Alchemist Theatre’s Studio 54-style 1970’s retro New years Eve Party. They’re inviting people to step into the new ye.. more

Dec 15, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

If you want to see lots of great comedians, there’s an easy solution: Visit Next Act Theatre sometime between August 7 and 10 for the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, which will bring in the most talented performers and groups from the area and s... more

Jul 29, 2014 1:26 AM Comedy

One of the things I love about Milwaukee is that we know how to throw a helluva party…and we throw a lot of them, too! After all, PrideFest may have come and gone more

Jul 16, 2014 1:55 PM Hear Me Out

T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical continued its monthly journey in March into long-form musical improv. The title drawn from audience suggestions this month was Book of Ninjas more

Mar 24, 2014 6:14 PM Theater

A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. Influenced by George Carlin, Carol Burnett and Bill Cosby, Bol... more

Mar 14, 2014 5:00 AM Theater

Mar 12, 2014 9:50 AM A&E

Ring in the New Year with Suite on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 9pm until 4am. Tickets are $20 in advance, tickets guarantee walk in admission until 11:30 pm. Due to following capacity laws Suite will have to hold a line if they hit capac... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince... more

Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The theme of the 6th Performance Art Showcase was “Souvenirs.” To emphasize the ephemeral nature of live performance, co-producers Pegi Christiansen and John Loscuito asked each participating artist to offer the audience an object memento ... more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

