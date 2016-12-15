Comet Café
10 MKE Restaurants to Get Your Comfort Food Fix
Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more
Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Where To Eat During Downtown Dining Week
Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more
Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Blues Brunch at Geno’s Bar & Grill
Themonthly blues brunch held in conjunction with WNOV-AM 860's Saturdaymorning “Blues Café” show (hostedby Mr. Deboe) moves to Geno's Bar and Grill, 3910 W. Fond du Lac Ave., 10 a.m.Feb. 14. Apart from the blues, Southern soul and old schoo.. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Postcards from Milwaukee at Milwaukee Art Museum
Many things are devastatingly familiar about the photographs in “Postcards from America: Milwaukee,” on view at the Milwaukee Art Museum. A strip of bacon more
Jul 15, 2014 10:50 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Interview with Molly Dubin on Andy Warhol's "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century"
Tyler Friedman: “TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century” by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a.. more
Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A High School Production of LEND ME A TENOR
It's happened before, but not very often. Every now and then I'll get a press release from a high school drama department. It's easy enough to laugh it off as something I wouldn't really have the use for, but it's also kind of missing the point ... more
Oct 30, 2012 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Dead Weather Do the Supergroup Thing Right
Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
Think Local, Buy Local, Live Local: Our Milwaukee, an alliance supporting locally owned firms, pooled resources to hold a daylong fund-raiser for Haiti. Up to 1,000 supporters of the cause poured in to Lakefront Brewery to bid on auction it... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee's Best Diner
1947 N. Farwell Ave. 414-273-7677 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009
Bonecrushers vs. Saginaw Sting
Milwaukee’s troubled indoor football team, the Bonecrushers, continues its rocky debut season tonight with a 7:30 p.m. showdown against the Saginaw Sting at the U.S. Cellular Arena. So far the team i,Today in Milwaukee more
May 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eliminating Hunger
Milwaukee’schapterof the worldwide organization Food What are the basic principles upon which this group was founded? ,Off the Cuff more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff