Comfort Food
Great Daily Specials (and Wisconsin Comfort Food) at Mequon's Range Line Inn
It’s impossible not to sense the history of Mequon’s Range Line Inn even before pulling into the parking lot. Here, portions are reasonable, not huge, and entrees are bolstered by salad or soup du jour and choice of potato. more
Jan 3, 2017 2:29 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
10 MKE Restaurants to Get Your Comfort Food Fix
Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more
Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Dining and Drinking at Elm Grove’s Wall Street
Tucked away near Sunset Playhouse in a European-style shopping center built around a courtyard, Wall Street Drink Exchange (890 Elm Grove Road) is a hidden gem in the city’s western suburbs. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:08 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
The Stackner Cabaret’s New Menu Aims for Comfort
Tucked away on the second floor of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.), the Stackner Cabaret restaurant poses some unique challenges for its chefs. The restaurant keeps brief hours, ending service 15 more
Feb 12, 2013 10:50 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Time Off for Good Eating
Since 2010, Off the Clock (4301 S. Howell Ave.) has occupied the handsome brick structure with leaded glass windows and dark wainscoting that has filled the corner of Bolivar and Howell for longer than anyone can... more
Oct 23, 2012 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
John Hawks Pub's British Comfort Food
John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Honeypie’s Homemade Treats
LeslieMontemurro and Scott Johnson know how to run an empire—a restaurant/barempire, to be exact. Since opening their first venture, Fuel Caf%uFFFD, theyhave added a growing number of venues to their,None more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments