Comic Books
Pop Con Brings Caroll Spinney and Other Childhood Favorites
This weekend’sinaugural Pop Con Milwaukee is happening Nov. 5-6 at the Crown Plaza Hotel andConvention Center and offers a chance to meet an eclectic array of guests from differentpockets of pop culture.Guests includeinn.. more
Nov 4, 2016 2:06 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Comic Book-Based Improv with Mojo Dojo
The stylish superhero comedy Deadpool has been much more successful at the box office than anyone might have expected. Opening weekend of Deadpool was so good that they’re already talking about a sequel. Hip superhero comedy seems to be em.. more
Feb 16, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Here’s Your Chance to Meet Hip-Hop Legend “DMC
DMC of the classic hip-hop group Run DMC will be at Clickssneaker store at 1916 E Capitol Dr., on Saturday, Aug, 22 from 1:30 to 3:30p.m.DMC, or Darryl McDaniels, co-owns the shop with Milwaukeenative Eric “Shake” James. The shop sells lim.. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Scattered Thoughts on The Scene You Need
Last week, there was a well-written show by a local playwright that opened in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. This week there’s a well-written show by a local playwright that opens with the Alchemist Theatre. If all theatre in Milwaukee was.. more
Jun 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Ballet: The Nutcracker
The Milwaukee Ballet Company Presents Ballet: The Nutcracker at Uihlein Hall from December Ballet: The Nutcracker ,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Jukebox the Ghost w/ Elizabeth and the Catapult @ Cactus Club
Jukebox the Ghost pianist Ben Thornewill didn’t have any luck goading guitarist Tommy Siegel into making a silly face he thought the audience might enjoy. The face, Siegel explained, was an exaggerated frown that he sometimes makes when lis... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Kiss of Death
Kiss of Death is a classic film noir from 1947 in which Richard Widmark plays a psychopathic killer who laughs maniacally as he pushes an elderly woman in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs.During these mean-spirited political times, Repu... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Dinner for Schmucks
In Billy Wilder’s classic film The Apartment, Jack Lemmon played a junior executive whose advancement was keyed to loaning out his rooms to an ice-hearted boss for nocturnal sexual adventures. In Dinner for Schmucks, Paul Rudd plays a junio... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews