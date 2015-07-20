Comic
Lighthearted 'Moon Over Buffalo'
SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more
Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sexpress Podcast: Blog Probs
This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more
Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Die Kreuzen’s 'Cows and Beer' EP Gets a Proper Reissue
All too often, reissues of classic releases seem like little more than a sales ploy, cashing in on collectors and completists by scraping together a few superfluous bonus tracks and dressing them up in some shiny new more
Apr 16, 2014 12:58 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Alchemist Improvises Holiday Comedy
Christmas sentiment is easy to fake. The holiday reserved for Dec. 25 is easily the single most clichéd of all. It's a strange amalgam of traditions that have congealed together over many, many years to form into something that’s more
Dec 7, 2012 4:13 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alem Ethiopian Village’s Tasty African Cuisine
For a good, inexpensive introduction to Ethiopian food, try downtown Milwaukee’s Alem Ethiopian Village (307 E. Wisconsin Ave.). The restaurant provides a proper Ethiopian table with no eating utensils; food is served on injera, a large spo... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
And this is why you don't have Opening Day at friggin' Wrigley F
Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Rivers of Music
Colin O’Brien’s songs are timeless. Many of the numbers on his new CD, Dancing you ,Local Music more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments