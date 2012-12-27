Comics
The Funny Side of Musicals
In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more
Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sausage, Beer and Kraut
Milwaukee's German heritage goes back centuries. Options for dining out on food from the fatherland, however, tend to be pricy. The Old German Beer Hall bucks the trend by offering a less expensive place to sample the cuisine of one of the ... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Comics Transformed Into Comix
Will Eisner, creator of The Spirit and the graphic novels A Contract With God and A Life F The Spirit ,A&E Feature more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Schumacher A&E Feature 4 Comments
B.B. King
It’s easy to take B.B. King for granted. For 60 years the elder statesman of blues has been touring rigorously, and even as he entered his 80s he barely slowed down. It was a sobering moment, then, wh,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Zine Fest
Alongside the sounds of copy machines churning out paper and staplers crunching zines together, the first Milwaukee Zine Fest will feature three free music shows with 18 local and touring bands. The majori,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Weekend of Zines, Comics and Local Bands
Alongsidethe sounds of copy machines churning out paper and staplers crunchi WorldWar 3 Illustrated ,Local Music more
Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
World Conqueror (Mongol)
GenghisKhan's birthright was to captain a small, nomadic tribe across the grassy se Mongol ,Film more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews