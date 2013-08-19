Coming Of Age Story
The Spectacular Now
After a long night of partying, climaxed by an ineffectual stab at telling off the girl who had recently left him, Sutter (Miles Teller) awakens in the morning on a stranger’s lawn. The girl who discovers him, Aimee (Shailene Woodley), is a... more
Aug 19, 2013 5:44 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Porsche Santiaga Story
The Coldest Winter Ever, published in 1999, established Bronx-born orator/educator/organizer/essayist Sister Souljah as a first-rate novelist. The book set a standard for urban/street literature still unmatched. Its sociopathic more
Apr 4, 2013 4:53 PM Eric Beaumont Books
As the World Slows
It is called “the slowing”—the sudden and inexplicable change in the rotation of the earth that makes the days and nights grow longer and longer. Widespread panic ensues in The Age of Miracles, the debut novel by Karen Thompson Walker, a... more
Feb 4, 2013 3:21 PM Jenni Herrick Books