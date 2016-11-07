RSS

Common Cause In Wisconsin

kaine3b-1000x367.jpg.jpe

It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more

Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Daily Dose

issuestatecapitol.jpg.jpe

We urge Gov. Scott Walker to appoint a successor to Justice Patrick Crooks who is not seeking election to the state Supreme Court in spring 2016. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:33 PM Expresso 3 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 3 Comments

Leonard Bearstein and his Symphony Orchestra will bring family fun to The Shops of Grand Avenue again this year (from Nov. 22, 2010 - Dec. 31, 2010). Musical Holiday favorites coupled with Leonard's charming wit will ring through The ,Holi... more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES