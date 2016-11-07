Common Cause In Wisconsin
Ready to Vote?
It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more
Nov 7, 2016
Preserve Justice Crooks’ Legacy on the Supreme Court
We urge Gov. Scott Walker to appoint a successor to Justice Patrick Crooks who is not seeking election to the state Supreme Court in spring 2016. more
Sep 29, 2015
Supreme Court Shuts Down Walker’s John Doe Investigation—For Now
It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more
Jul 21, 2015
Leonard Bearstein & his Symphony Orchestra
Leonard Bearstein and his Symphony Orchestra will bring family fun to The Shops of Grand Avenue again this year (from Nov. 22, 2010 - Dec. 31, 2010). Musical Holiday favorites coupled with Leonard's charming wit will ring through The ,Holi... more
Dec 16, 2010