Common Council
Justin Bielinski Takes on Bob Donovan for Alderman
Justin Bielinski wants to replace Bob Donovan as the Eighth District’s representative on the Common Council. Yes, Donovan is running for both mayor and alderman, although he can only serve in one position, not both, if he’s successful on Tu... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Condolences Pouring in for Alderman Joe Dudzik
Last night MilwaukeeAlderman Joe Dudzik was killed in a motorcycle accident. Dudzik had workedfor the city’s Department of Public Works before being elected to the MilwaukeeCommon Council in 2002. Dudzik was very active in his community and als.. more
May 22, 2015 3:20 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Kooyenga and Darling’s ‘New Opportunities’ Plan for Milwaukee Slammed
A Milwaukee anti-poverty plan crafted by Republican state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) may be short on details, but it could make sweeping changes to the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), zo... more
Feb 10, 2015 10:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Endorsement: Eyon Biddle for Milwaukee Common Council District 15
The residents of the near North Side of Milwaukee have the opportunity to support an energetic, progressive candidate to the Milwaukee Common Council—Eyon Biddle. This special election will more
Apr 22, 2014 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Common Council Candidates Biddle and Stamper on the Issues Facing 15th District Residents
Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common more
Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Willie Hines Is Leaving the Common Council Tomorrow
Well,this came as a surprise. To me, at least. Oneof the most powerful men in city government is leaving his position tomorrow. And he already has a job lined up. Yup.Common Council President Willie Hines is stepping down from his seat effe.. more
Jan 31, 2014 5:36 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Taxicab Drivers Not Happy with City’s Study of New Regulations
Now that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits has been declared unconstitutional, the Milwaukee Common Council has an opportunity to develop new taxicab permitting more
Jul 17, 2013 12:53 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee’s Cabbies Win Again In Court, But…
It’s not like the Milwaukee Common Council hadn’t been warned that its strict cap on taxicab permits was on shaky constitutional ground. more
Jun 6, 2013 2:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
City’s Taxicab Cap Still Unconstitutional, But…
Milwaukee’s taxicabdrivers were happy with Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll’s decision today thatprevents the city from enforcing its taxicab permit cap because it's unconstitutional.But cabbies won’t be ableto apply for new permits just yet... more
May 30, 2013 5:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Judge Strikes a Blow to Sanfelippo Taxi Empire
The Sanfelippo family’s control of Milwaukee’s taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional. more
Apr 30, 2013 10:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Aldermen Call for More Public Input on Fire and Police Commission Nominees
Although its mission is to grant Milwaukee residents oversight of the fire and police departments, the Fire and Police Commission (FPC) is coming under fire for its lack of public input—specifically, its limited public vetting of nominees t... more
Jan 29, 2013 10:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
From a War Zone Veteran
The recent battle between the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Police Chief Ed Flynn has prompted... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Protecting Precious Bodily Fluids
With Tea Party extremists being egged on by Wisconsin Republicans at the highest levels, no one should... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
Shepherd Express Endorsements
The Shepherd Express endorses Mayor Tom Barrett for another term as mayor of Milwaukee... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 22 Comments
German Fest
The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more
Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Joey’s Seafood & Grill Adds Charm to Brookfield
Though Joey’s is part ofa chain, it doesn’t really feel like one. What stands out most is theaffordable pricing, especially at lunchtime. Be in the mood for items like mahimahi, catfish, fish & chips and scallops, as this is not a pl,Dinin more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview