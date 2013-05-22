RSS

Community Gardens

002.jpg.jpe

The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time more

May 22, 2013 3:41 PM Taking Liberties

expresso.jpg.jpe

Irene Kightley

The Victory Garden Initiative (VGI) was formed by a group of friends and neighbors meeting in a coffee shop after a rally for edible front yard gardens in Shorewood. VGI’s (1845 N. Farwell Ave.) mission is to build communities more

Apr 24, 2013 5:24 PM Expresso

prison_032911-thumb-640xauto-2730.jpg.jpe

More than half of Milwaukee County’s African-American men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s have served time in state prison, according to a new report by John Pawasarat and Lois M. Quinn at UW-Milwaukee’s more

Apr 23, 2013 10:23 PM Expresso

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Joey and Holly Baird are garden gurus; masters of the reused, recycled and renewed; organic chefs; and devotees of simple home living. They pride themselves on sharing the wisdom and love, making it look more

Mar 24, 2013 6:32 PM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES