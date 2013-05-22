Community Gardens
Junk Food Lawmakers
The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time more
May 22, 2013 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Heroes of the Week: Victory Garden Initiative Volunteers and Staff
The Victory Garden Initiative (VGI) was formed by a group of friends and neighbors meeting in a coffee shop after a rally for edible front yard gardens in Shorewood. VGI’s (1845 N. Farwell Ave.) mission is to build communities more
Apr 24, 2013 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin’s Shocking Incarceration Rate
More than half of Milwaukee County’s African-American men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s have served time in state prison, according to a new report by John Pawasarat and Lois M. Quinn at UW-Milwaukee’s more
Apr 23, 2013 10:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Wisdom and Love of Simple Home Living
Joey and Holly Baird are garden gurus; masters of the reused, recycled and renewed; organic chefs; and devotees of simple home living. They pride themselves on sharing the wisdom and love, making it look more
Mar 24, 2013 6:32 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff