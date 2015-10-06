RSS
Community Warehouse
Community Warehouse Volunteers
Founded in 2005, Community Warehouse (521 S. Ninth St.) is a faith-based nonprofit that offers affordable home and facility improvement materials for member individuals, businesses and organizations in Milwaukee’s Community Development Bloc... more
Oct 6, 2015 9:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Leader of the Pack Jukebox Musical at Schauer Center
Dec 24, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Community Warehouse
Traveling from Downtown to Community Warehouse’s near South Side facility is like exploring some sort of strange historical timeline: Everywhere you look, there is evidence of earlier examples of redevelopment approaches in Milwaukee. Drivi... more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere A&E Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!