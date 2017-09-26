Company Brewing
Bo & Airo Go Hard
For the aggressive Milwaukee live rap duo Bo & Airo, hip-hop is a full-body experience. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Strange Fruit Music Festival is Back for a Second Year
Paying tribute to Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Milwaukee's Strange Fruit Music Festival is back for its second iteration. The independent festival aims tospark discussion and awareness on racial relations in Milwaukee and the rest .. more
Aug 23, 2017 4:50 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
This Year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival Will Kick Off with Special Hear Here Presents at Company Brewing
Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more
Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Saving Our Democracy: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Saving Our Democracy—a July 27-Aug. 2 list of activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that... more
Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Amy Winehouse Supper Club Offered an Epic Tribute to the Late Singer
A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Dainty Rogues Combine Sci Fi and Sexiness
The Dainty Rogues are a local burlesque group that standsapart from other locals for their frontal approach to nerd culture. After showsthat have incorporated themes of steampunk, Dungeons & Dragons and crimesolving mystery, they set the.. more
May 31, 2017 3:11 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Watch Abby Jeanne Deliver the Goods in the Latest Hear Here Presents Video
Abby Jeanne has one of those voices meant to turn heads, an acrobatic, bluesy wail that dwarfs everything in its vicinity. Thiswinter the Foreign Goods singer put that voice to good use on her debut soloalbum, Rebel Love , a freewheeling settha.. more
Apr 19, 2017 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee's Jazz Culture
Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM Tyler Friedman City Guide
Saving Our Democracy: March 23-29, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian a,Saving Our Democracy more
Mar 21, 2017 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Mad as Hell
Ruthie answers a question from a superficial husband and an imposter auntie. Upcoming events include: Little Shop of Horrors opening night at Sunset Playhouse, March 2; Mad Hatter Tea Party at Charles Allis Art Museum, March 4; and a screen... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:07 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
The Crowd Got Fed at Radio Milwaukee's Annual SoundBites Fundraiser
As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more
Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 9-15
A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Pukes w/ Avenues and Devil’s Teeth @ Company Brewing
Milwaukee surf-punks The Pukes celebrated the overdue vinyl release of their debut album with a colorful show Friday night. more
Jan 30, 2017 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Barley to Barrel Release Party Comes to Company Brewing
A group of Milwaukee craft beer enthusiasts took to CompanyBrewing last night to celebrate the release of three beers brewed by the fallBarley to Barrel class.Barely to Barrel takes a group of aspiring craft brewers andbrewery owners on .. more
Nov 17, 2016 8:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Halloween Hijinks
Ruthie plugs lots of exciting Halloween week events, including: Dora Diamond’s Costume Party at Company Brewing, Oct. 28; Remember-When Party at Harbor Room, Oct. 29; and Drag RePublic’s ‘Revenge of the Sexy Zombie Hunters’ at Riverwest Pub... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:16 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Good Brewing in the City of Beer
A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
New Boyz Club Take Aim At Oppression on ‘G l O r Y g L o R y’
The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Foreign Goods’ B~Free Reclaims Her Voice on ‘Ode 2 A Luv Affair’
After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Quasimondo’s Nautical Mash-Up
While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Stephanie Harte Theater