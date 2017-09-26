RSS

Company Brewing

For the aggressive Milwaukee live rap duo Bo & Airo, hip-hop is a full-body experience. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Music Feature

Paying tribute to Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Milwaukee's Strange Fruit Music Festival is back for its second iteration. The independent festival aims tospark discussion and awareness on racial relations in Milwaukee and the rest .. more

Aug 23, 2017 4:50 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more

Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Around MKE

Saving Our Democracy—a July 27-Aug. 2 list of activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that... more

Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Saving Our Democracy

A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more

Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews

The Dainty Rogues are a local burlesque group that standsapart from other locals for their frontal approach to nerd culture. After showsthat have incorporated themes of steampunk, Dungeons & Dragons and crimesolving mystery, they set the.. more

May 31, 2017 3:11 PM Around MKE

Abby Jeanne has one of those voices meant to turn heads, an acrobatic, bluesy wail that dwarfs everything in its vicinity. Thiswinter the Foreign Goods singer put that voice to good use on her debut soloalbum, Rebel Love , a freewheeling settha.. more

Apr 19, 2017 6:00 PM On Music

Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more

Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM City Guide

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian a,Saving Our Democracy more

Mar 21, 2017 3:55 PM Saving Our Democracy

Ruthie answers a question from a superficial husband and an imposter auntie. Upcoming events include: Little Shop of Horrors opening night at Sunset Playhouse, March 2; Mad Hatter Tea Party at Charles Allis Art Museum, March 4; and a screen... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:07 PM Dear Ruthie

As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more

Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM On Music

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more

Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Brew City Booze

A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photos by Maddy Sharkey

Milwaukee surf-punks The Pukes celebrated the overdue vinyl release of their debut album with a colorful show Friday night. more

Jan 30, 2017 8:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

A group of Milwaukee craft beer enthusiasts took to CompanyBrewing last night to celebrate the release of three beers brewed by the fallBarley to Barrel class.Barely to Barrel takes a group of aspiring craft brewers andbrewery owners on .. more

Nov 17, 2016 8:26 PM Around MKE

Ruthie plugs lots of exciting Halloween week events, including: Dora Diamond’s Costume Party at Company Brewing, Oct. 28; Remember-When Party at Harbor Room, Oct. 29; and Drag RePublic’s ‘Revenge of the Sexy Zombie Hunters’ at Riverwest Pub... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:16 PM Dear Ruthie

A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Eat/Drink

The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Music Feature

After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Music Feature

Photo by Andy Walsch

While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Theater

