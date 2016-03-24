Competition
UW-Milwaukee Students Set to Compete in Global Adventure Competition
A team of three UW-Milwaukee students has been given theopportunity of a lifetime in the form of an all expenses trip to Europe. Theywill travel from Florence to Paris, with six stops in between.What’s the catch? They will only have cans .. more
Mar 24, 2016 8:39 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Competing for Milwaukee’s Best Burger
Georgie Porgie's (9555 S. Howell Ave.) is celebrating National Burger Monthin May with a competition to create the best burger.The restaurant will selectfive of their favorite entrées and put them to a panel of local celebrityjudges, includin.. more
May 4, 2015 2:15 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Can you guess the mystery objects?
Through Sunday, Nov. 23, Burlington’s Logic PuzzleMuseum (533 Milwaukee Ave.) will host its 14th annual “Mystery Objects more
Nov 18, 2014 10:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
MishMash Fest's Riverwest Has Talent Competition Will Showcase “Dark Performing Arts
Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more
Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Lip Sync Competition
Summeropens up on so many strange fringe-like stage performances. There’s anopportunity to go out and see a lot of interesting things. Child of deafadults/actress/spoken word artist Liysa Callsen is hosting a lip-synccompetition this coming Au.. more
Jun 20, 2014 10:29 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Understanding Obamacare: New Insurance Options Will Drive Down Costs
Question: How will Obamacare help promote competition in health care?Answer: Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, helps make a number of paradigm shifts in the more
Nov 4, 2013 5:14 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Issue of the Week: Let the Free Market Promote Outdoor Sports
It’s been a messy few weeks for those involved in the highly controversial lifetime grant the state awarded to the United Sportsmen of Wisconsin Foundation more
Sep 25, 2013 1:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Understanding Obamacare: Insurance You Can Afford
The Affordable Care Act has a variety of ways to make sure that everyone has access to affordable coverage. First, the law prohibits insurance companies from price gouging people more
Sep 18, 2013 1:52 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
If Republicans Love Competition, Why Do They Still Hate Obamacare?
When asked what makes the world work, any self-respecting right-wing Republican knows the politically correct answer: competition! (With at least one exclamation more
Jul 28, 2013 10:28 PM Joe Conason News Features
SloPig: An Evening of Pork, Punch and Competition
To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Issue of the Week: Republicans' War on Working Women
As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
Not-So-Scary Halloween 2010
No scary tricks, just lots of fun and learning at the annual Not-So-Scary Halloween presented by Sendik’s Food Market! This popular family event includes Treat Stops sponsored by Breadsmith, Cedar Crest Ice Crea,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Jazz in the Park w/ Bonerama
Formed by two trombonists in Harry Connick’s band, Bonerama is a rock band disguised as a jazz band. Though their brass-based line-up suggests jazz, their repetoire leans heavily on classic-rock standards from acts like Led Zeppelin more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Norm McDonald @ The Pabst Theater
On Friday May 7th, Milwaukee welcomed to the Pabst Theater a Saturday Night Live alum, a movie man and that guy that does voice-over work sometimes—Norm McDonald. He looks, well…different, but his comedy was as fresh as ever. It more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
RX Bandits
Spit out from the same southern California high school as ska mainstay Reel Big Fish, Rx Bandits began their career at a young age and under the name The Pharmaceutical Bandits. Orange County’s music scene fed the Rx Bandits’ growth more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interview: David Lenz @ The National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.
A native Milwaukee resident living in Shorewood, David Lenz finally completed his commission for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a portion of the honor in winning the first Outwin Boochever 2006 Portrait Competition sponsore.. more
Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Jim Gaffigan (12/30) & (12/31)
Jim Gaffigan will perform LIVE at the Pabston Tuesday, December 30 at 7 pm and Wednesday, ,Sponsored Events more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content