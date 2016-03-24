RSS

Competition

balboabros.jpg.jpe

A team of three UW-Milwaukee students has been given theopportunity of a lifetime in the form of an all expenses trip to Europe. Theywill travel from Florence to Paris, with six stops in between.What’s the catch? They will only have cans .. more

Mar 24, 2016 8:39 PM Around MKE

thinkstockphotos-490652985.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Georgie Porgie's (9555 S. Howell Ave.) is celebrating National Burger Monthin May with a competition to create the best burger.The restaurant will selectfive of their favorite entrées and put them to a panel of local celebrityjudges, includin.. more

May 4, 2015 2:15 PM Around MKE

logic_puzzle_museum.jpg.jpe

logicpuzzlemuseum.org

Through Sunday, Nov. 23, Burlington’s Logic PuzzleMuseum (533 Milwaukee Ave.) will host its 14th annual “Mystery Objects more

Nov 18, 2014 10:30 PM Around MKE

mishmash fest.jpg.jpe

Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more

Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Around MKE

Summeropens up on so many strange fringe-like stage performances. There’s anopportunity to go out and see a lot of interesting things. Child of deafadults/actress/spoken word artist Liysa Callsen is hosting a lip-synccompetition this coming Au.. more

Jun 20, 2014 10:29 AM Theater

obama-health-insurance.jpg.jpe

Question: How will Obamacare help promote competition in health care?Answer: Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, helps make a number of paradigm shifts in the more

Nov 4, 2013 5:14 AM News Features

hunter.jpg.jpe

It’s been a messy few weeks for those involved in the highly controversial lifetime grant the state awarded to the United Sportsmen of Wisconsin Foundation more

Sep 25, 2013 1:20 AM Expresso

obama-health-insurance.jpg.jpe

The Affordable Care Act has a variety of ways to make sure that everyone has access to affordable coverage. First, the law prohibits insurance companies from price gouging people more

Sep 18, 2013 1:52 AM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

When asked what makes the world work, any self-respecting right-wing Republican knows the politically correct answer: competition! (With at least one exclamation more

Jul 28, 2013 10:28 PM News Features

blogimage18431.jpe

To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage17868.jpe

As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 13 Comments

No scary tricks, just lots of fun and learning at the annual Not-So-Scary Halloween presented by Sendik’s Food Market! This popular family event includes Treat Stops sponsored by Breadsmith, Cedar Crest Ice Crea,Halloween 2010 more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11580.jpe

Formed by two trombonists in Harry Connick’s band, Bonerama is a rock band disguised as a jazz band. Though their brass-based line-up suggests jazz, their repetoire leans heavily on classic-rock standards from acts like Led Zeppelin more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10948.jpe

On Friday May 7th, Milwaukee welcomed to the Pabst Theater a Saturday Night Live alum, a movie man and that guy that does voice-over work sometimes—Norm McDonald. He looks, well…different, but his comedy was as fresh as ever. It more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

blogimage10385.jpe

Spit out from the same southern California high school as ska mainstay Reel Big Fish, Rx Bandits began their career at a young age and under the name The Pharmaceutical Bandits. Orange County’s music scene fed the Rx Bandits’ growth more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A native Milwaukee resident living in Shorewood, David Lenz finally completed his commission for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a portion of the honor in winning the first Outwin Boochever 2006 Portrait Competition sponsore.. more

Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Jim Gaffigan will perform LIVE at the Pabston Tuesday, December 30 at 7 pm and Wednesday, ,Sponsored Events more

Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

SOCIAL UPDATES