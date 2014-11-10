The Complete Works Of William Sh
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Tackles The Complete Works of Shakespeare
The Reduced Shakespeare Company's The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (abridged) simply refuses to die. So many have tried to kill it in the past, but it keeps coming back again and again and again and again. Local groups who have staged the..
Nov 10, 2014 8:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Over the River and through Lapham Peak
SummerStage of Delafield has picked some really good comedies for this summer. Early this season, the outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park played host to Larry Shue's The Foreigner, set in rural America. Their staging of The Complete W...
Aug 14, 2013 1:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Fast Lesson in Shakespeare
"The play's the thing," says Hamlet. In the case of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), "play" becomes "plays" as the SummerStage troupe in Delafield attempts to perform the Bard's 15 comedies, 10
Jul 31, 2013 1:11 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Another 30-Minute Hour
The 30-minute hour has a long and distinguished history. Kind of a strange mix of venues for it unpopular culture, though. MTV had a half hour comedy hour back in the law '80s/ early '90s. the CBC has managed a 22-Minute hour since the early '90s...
May 17, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bulletproof Heart at Walker's Point
It's been kind of a long time since I can remember there being a theatrical performance at the Walker's Point Center For The Arts. Years ago, their stage was used by In Tandem Theatre. This coming weekend, the space serves as the home for a new ..
Apr 10, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
The Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC) created <I>The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)</i>, a fast-paced comic trek through most of Shakespeare... Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
