Composting

So You Want To Be an Urban Farmer?
Milwaukee’s best-known urban farm, Growing Power (5500 W. Silver Spring Drive), will offer a course in Commercial Urban Agriculture (CUA) running from February through June of next year. more
Dec 23, 2014 10:38 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Tips for an Organic, Low-Maintenance and Low-Cost Lawn and Garden
Many people hear the word organic and automatically think, "How much more is this going to cost me?" But in the case of gardening, the opposite is true. With a little strategic planning and less intrusion, you can have a healthy, natural, chemical.. more
May 13, 2010 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports