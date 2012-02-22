Compound Red
The Promise Ring Reunites and Reminisces
Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Maritime, Sat. Nite Duets, RedBelt
The Milwaukee online music archive just keeps growing. MKEPunk.com has posted the last piece of its comprehensive library of music from the '90s emo band Compound Red, an unreleased four-song EP that stands with the band's best work. Around the s.. more
Aug 9, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews