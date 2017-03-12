Concealed Carry
Back to Class with Forge Theater at the Alchemist
Over the years, I’ve seen some really talented high school students in professional local theater productions. Whether it’s First Stage or some other company or in some rare cases an actual high school production that I’m seeing, there’s always so.. more
Mar 12, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Cabin Fever' in Early Spring with Morning Star
It’s nice to see that a steady series of locally-written shows continuing to make it to the stage. Alchemist’s New York Stories series may be the most prominent of locally-written productions. One of those locally-written pieces that might not get.. more
Mar 31, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Issue of the Week: Will Gun Rights Trump Property Rights?
Despite major successes, gun-rights advocates are insisting on chipping away at the few restrictions on gun ownership and use the state does have. We aren’t sure more
Oct 10, 2013 1:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: The Fox in the Henhouse
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) is supposed to look out for the public interest when it regulates utilities’ rates, sales and expansion plans more
Aug 29, 2013 6:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: We Must Transform Our Culture of Violence
“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more
Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
MPD Chief Flynn: Stop the Slow-Motion Mass Murder in the City
Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more
Jan 23, 2013 5:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Thou Shalt Not Murder People
It is not OK to murder people. That may seem to be such a self-evident moral truth that it should... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 14 Comments
The Damage Scott Walker Has Done to Wisconsin
Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 16 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker's Wisconsin Isn't Working
When Gov. Scott Walker took office a year ago, he promised to create 250,000 jobs by the end of the first term. But the unfortunate truth is that Walker has the worst job-creation record of all 50 governors. According to the latest figure... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
A State Divided
Wisconsin historically has been a purple state with very close elections. Sometimes Democrats are in charge... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 24 Comments
Is the End Near?
The legislative session that began with a bang is ending with a whimper... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Issue of the Week: Wrong on Guns, Period
Is it really too much to ask that those carrying concealed weapons take a four-hour training course? Mind you, that course doesn't have to be hands-on. The course isn't required to have a standard curriculum. And it doesn't require the s... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Concealed Carry and You
On Nov. 1, Wisconsin's gun advocates will achieve their long-held dream of legally obtaining... more
Oct 19, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 19 Comments
Big Guns on Campus
With the nation's bloody history of student, teacher and administrator shootings at schools from elementary... more
Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Guns in the Parks? Plus Beer?
Jun 14, 2011 7:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Concealed Carry Politics
Fascinating that Gov. Scott Walker would promise to sign any concealed carry bill that comes to his desk. Because that seems to be precisely what Wisconsin voters do not want. According to a new poll commissioned by the Wisco.. more
May 25, 2011 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Will Concealed Weapons Make Wisconsin Safer?
Republicans are fast-tracking two bills that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons in public. Only one bill has been introduced in both the state Assembly and the state Senate, legislation that would create a permitting system f... more
May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Concealed Carry Bill Being Fast-Tracked
Distracted by the budget negotiations? Don't be. State Republicans are working hard to introduce bills while they're still in the majority. One bill being drafted at the momentâ€”.. more
May 4, 2011 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Debating Concealed Carry
After the tragedy in Arizona, we are asking Wisconsin lawmakers, who will be introducing legislation to allow people to carry concealed weapons into restaurants and churches, to take a careful look at who, exactly, should be able to own gun... more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 17 Comments
Funny Thing About that AG Race: An Interview with Democrat Scott Hassett
It’s unfortunate, but a fascinating statewide race has gotten little attention in the mainstream media. Of course, it didn’t help that the state’s largest paper more or less called it for the incumbent way back in August becaus.. more
Oct 28, 2010 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose