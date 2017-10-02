Concert Announcements

RSS

Paramore - Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes

Concert scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 @ The Rave more

Oct 2, 2017 8:33 AM On Music

joy-formidable.jpg.jpe

Today the expressive Welsh alt-rock band The Joy Formidable released its second LP, an early album of the year contender called Wolf's Law . In conjunction with that release, the group announced a spring tour this morning, which will include a con.. more

Jan 22, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage7885.jpe

<p> Milwaukee\'s spring concert calender was fleshed out considerably over the last week, with big announcements from several venues. Among the performers visiting the city in the coming months are rappers Tyga and Tech N9ne, dubstep star Nero, pa.. more

Feb 1, 2012 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage7869.jpe

<p> Sub Pop\'s speaker-denting avant hip-hop collective Shabazz Palaces will play Mad Planet on Wednesday, April 4, the local music blog Seizure Chicken <a href=\"http://www.seizurechicken.com/2012/01/seizurechicken-battlecry-wmse-present-shabazz-.. more

Jan 27, 2012 4:30 PM On Music

blogimage6425.jpe

CathedralSquare Park’s popular free summer concert series “Jazz in the Park” hasunveiled the lineup for its 2011 season, which kicks off Thursday, June 2, withPaul Cebar’s first performance for the series. The schedule is typicallyeclectic, fe.. more

Feb 9, 2011 4:37 PM On Music

blogimage6061.jpe

Portland indie-pop virtuosos The Decemberists will return to Milwaukee for a Feb. 5 concert at the Riverside Theater next year, the venue announced this morning. The group will be touring behind its latest album, The King is Dead, which is set for.. more

Nov 15, 2010 1:18 PM On Music

blogimage6009.jpe

This Riverside Theater announced the performers for its annual New Year's Eve concert this morning: Brooklyn rockers The Hold Steady will headline, supported by Milwaukee favorites Jaill. The Hold Steady's celebratory, riff-heavy rock 'n' roll and.. more

Nov 3, 2010 12:11 PM On Music

blogimage5981.jpe

For its fifth year, FM 102.1's annual holiday Big Snow Show concert has expanded to two nights, the station announced this morning. Headlining the first night, on Monday, Dec. 13, is the trumpet-sounding Sacramento alternative band Cake. Also on t.. more

Oct 25, 2010 1:04 PM On Music

blogimage5736.jpe

Aug 23, 2010 3:33 PM On Music

blogimage5685.jpe

London's crossover folk-rock ensemble Mumford & Sons will make their first Milwaukee appearance on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Pabst Theater, the venue announced this morning. The hard-strumming quartet is touring behind the American release of its 2.. more

Aug 9, 2010 3:30 PM On Music

blogimage5674.jpe

The lauded experimental rock band Dirty Projectors will perform at the Pabst Theater on Saturday, Sept. 18, the venue announced this morning. The Brooklyn group gained attention through a series of high-concept albums and EPs, including 2007's Ri.. more

Aug 6, 2010 12:59 PM On Music

blogimage5659.jpe

Farm Aid organizers appeared at Miller Park this morning to unveil the details for the event's 25th anniversary concert at the ballpark on Oct. 2, the benefit concert's first time in Milwaukee and at a Major League Baseball stadium. As expected, W.. more

Aug 2, 2010 4:18 PM On Music

blogimage5653.jpe

Well, that's what you get when you trust Willie Nelson with a secret. Details about this year's Farm Aid benefit concert were supposed to be revealed on Monday, Aug. 2, but this week on Sirius XM's "The Bill Mack Show," co-founder Nelson let it sl.. more

Jul 30, 2010 1:24 PM On Music

blogimage5632.jpe

LCD Soundsystem will play the Eagles Ballroom with Hot Chip on Friday, Oct. 22, FM 102/1's Ryan Miller announced last night on the station's "Indie Soundcheck" program. Tickets are $27 (or $32 for VIP) and go on sale Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m... more

Jul 26, 2010 1:06 PM On Music

blogimage5623.jpe

The seminal Minneapolis independent hip-hop group Atmosphere will return to the Riverside Theater on Thursday, Sept. 9, the venue announced this morning. Though rapper Slug and producer Ant won't have a new album to promotetheir latest release is .. more

Jul 23, 2010 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage5554.jpe

"It's going to be the most exciting event that I've ever been a part of," Of Montreal singer Kevin Barnes told Pitchfork last month about his band's falltour with R&B singer Janelle Monae. "We're going to marry the two shows together, in a wa.. more

Jul 7, 2010 11:50 AM On Music

blogimage5504.jpe

The most accomplished of the many post-punk bands that rose last decade, Interpol will return to the Rave for an August 13 show, the venue announced this morning. The concert precedes the Sept. 13 release of the group's self-titled fourth album, t.. more

Jun 23, 2010 2:42 PM On Music

blogimage5503.jpe

Country duo Brooks & Dunn has canceled their June 29 performance at the Marcus Amphitheater after a doctor put singer Ronnie Dunn on vocal rest, sidelining their tour for three weeks. Tickets purchased over the phone or through Ticketmaster.com w.. more

Jun 23, 2010 1:46 PM On Music

blogimage5475.jpe

Pavement, the most influential indie-rock band of the '90s, will perform at the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the venue announced on its website today. Ten years after singer Stephen Malkmus shelved the band to pursue a solo career, the grou.. more

Jun 15, 2010 4:02 PM On Music

blogimage5409.jpe

Neil Young will bring his first solo tour of the new decade to the Riverside Theater on July 30, the venue announced this morning. Tickets are priced between $95 and $195 and go on sale Friday, June 11 at noon. Judging from early reviews o.. more

Jun 3, 2010 11:30 AM On Music

