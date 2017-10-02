Concert Announcements
Paramore, Walk The Moon, Foster The People and Phoenix to Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Shows
Concert scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 @ The Rave more
Oct 2, 2017 8:33 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Concert News: The Joy Formidable, Andrew McMahon, A Day To Remember, Denison Witmer
Today the expressive Welsh alt-rock band The Joy Formidable released its second LP, an early album of the year contender called Wolf's Law . In conjunction with that release, the group announced a spring tour this morning, which will include a con.. more
Jan 22, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Concert Announcement Round-Up: Mike Doughty, Andrew W.K., Nero, Tyga, Tech N9ne
<p> Milwaukee\'s spring concert calender was fleshed out considerably over the last week, with big announcements from several venues. Among the performers visiting the city in the coming months are rappers Tyga and Tech N9ne, dubstep star Nero, pa.. more
Feb 1, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Shabazz Palaces to Play Mad Planet
<p> Sub Pop\'s speaker-denting avant hip-hop collective Shabazz Palaces will play Mad Planet on Wednesday, April 4, the local music blog Seizure Chicken <a href=\"http://www.seizurechicken.com/2012/01/seizurechicken-battlecry-wmse-present-shabazz-.. more
Jan 27, 2012 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jazz in the Park’s 2011 Schedule
CathedralSquare Park’s popular free summer concert series “Jazz in the Park” hasunveiled the lineup for its 2011 season, which kicks off Thursday, June 2, withPaul Cebar’s first performance for the series. The schedule is typicallyeclectic, fe.. more
Feb 9, 2011 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Decemberists @ The Riverside Theater, Feb. 5, 2011
Portland indie-pop virtuosos The Decemberists will return to Milwaukee for a Feb. 5 concert at the Riverside Theater next year, the venue announced this morning. The group will be touring behind its latest album, The King is Dead, which is set for.. more
Nov 15, 2010 1:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
NYE with The Hold Steady and Jaill @ Riverside Theater
This Riverside Theater announced the performers for its annual New Year's Eve concert this morning: Brooklyn rockers The Hold Steady will headline, supported by Milwaukee favorites Jaill. The Hold Steady's celebratory, riff-heavy rock 'n' roll and.. more
Nov 3, 2010 12:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cake, OK Go and Chevelle to Play FM 102.1's Big Snow Show
For its fifth year, FM 102.1's annual holiday Big Snow Show concert has expanded to two nights, the station announced this morning. Headlining the first night, on Monday, Dec. 13, is the trumpet-sounding Sacramento alternative band Cake. Also on t.. more
Oct 25, 2010 1:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Iron and Wine @ The Pabst Theater, Oct. 13
Aug 23, 2010 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mumford & Sons @ The Pabst Theater, Oct. 30
London's crossover folk-rock ensemble Mumford & Sons will make their first Milwaukee appearance on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Pabst Theater, the venue announced this morning. The hard-strumming quartet is touring behind the American release of its 2.. more
Aug 9, 2010 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dirty Projectors @ The Pabst Theater, Sept. 18
The lauded experimental rock band Dirty Projectors will perform at the Pabst Theater on Saturday, Sept. 18, the venue announced this morning. The Brooklyn group gained attention through a series of high-concept albums and EPs, including 2007's Ri.. more
Aug 6, 2010 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson to Play Milwaukee's Farm Aid
Farm Aid organizers appeared at Miller Park this morning to unveil the details for the event's 25th anniversary concert at the ballpark on Oct. 2, the benefit concert's first time in Milwaukee and at a Major League Baseball stadium. As expected, W.. more
Aug 2, 2010 4:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Farm Aid Coming to Miller Park Oct. 2
Well, that's what you get when you trust Willie Nelson with a secret. Details about this year's Farm Aid benefit concert were supposed to be revealed on Monday, Aug. 2, but this week on Sirius XM's "The Bill Mack Show," co-founder Nelson let it sl.. more
Jul 30, 2010 1:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
LCD Soundsystem w/ Hot Chip @ The Eagles Ballroom, Oct. 22
LCD Soundsystem will play the Eagles Ballroom with Hot Chip on Friday, Oct. 22, FM 102/1's Ryan Miller announced last night on the station's "Indie Soundcheck" program. Tickets are $27 (or $32 for VIP) and go on sale Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m... more
Jul 26, 2010 1:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Atmosphere @ The Riverside Theater, Sept. 9
The seminal Minneapolis independent hip-hop group Atmosphere will return to the Riverside Theater on Thursday, Sept. 9, the venue announced this morning. Though rapper Slug and producer Ant won't have a new album to promotetheir latest release is .. more
Jul 23, 2010 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Of Montreal w/ Janelle Monae @ The Pabst Theater, Sept. 24
"It's going to be the most exciting event that I've ever been a part of," Of Montreal singer Kevin Barnes told Pitchfork last month about his band's falltour with R&B singer Janelle Monae. "We're going to marry the two shows together, in a wa.. more
Jul 7, 2010 11:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Interpol @ The Rave, Aug. 13
The most accomplished of the many post-punk bands that rose last decade, Interpol will return to the Rave for an August 13 show, the venue announced this morning. The concert precedes the Sept. 13 release of the group's self-titled fourth album, t.. more
Jun 23, 2010 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Swap: Brooks & Dunn Out; Lynyrd Skynyrd In
Country duo Brooks & Dunn has canceled their June 29 performance at the Marcus Amphitheater after a doctor put singer Ronnie Dunn on vocal rest, sidelining their tour for three weeks. Tickets purchased over the phone or through Ticketmaster.com w.. more
Jun 23, 2010 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pavement @ The Pabst Theater, Sept. 14
Pavement, the most influential indie-rock band of the '90s, will perform at the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the venue announced on its website today. Ten years after singer Stephen Malkmus shelved the band to pursue a solo career, the grou.. more
Jun 15, 2010 4:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Neil Young @ The Riverside Theater, July 30
Neil Young will bring his first solo tour of the new decade to the Riverside Theater on July 30, the venue announced this morning. Tickets are priced between $95 and $195 and go on sale Friday, June 11 at noon. Judging from early reviews o.. more
Jun 3, 2010 11:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music